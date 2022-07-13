A shortcut to get on the road: Colorado DMV offers at-home permit testing

New drivers can take the test online and pick up their permits in person.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado DMV announced a new way for aspiring drivers to get on the road with online Driving Knowledge testing.

Instead of going into the DMV to take a permit test, new drivers anxious to get on the road now have the opportunity to take their test anywhere, anytime. That's as long as they have access to the internet and have a webcam.

For test takers under 19 years old, someone 19 years old or older needs to register as a proxy for the permit test. As a proxy, this person will also receive a copy of the test results and other notifications.

The proxy, as well as the computer cursor and video monitoring in-app, act as measures to ensure the integrity of each test.

The test is offered in English and Spanish, and it can be read aloud by speakers.

While more convenient, these online tests do include an extra cost – namely a $5 testing fee and a $1.50 credit card processing fee.

Compared to in-office permit tests, which are free on the first attempt, a first try online waives state fees but not the additional $6.50.

Any attempts after will cost $17.75, where the extra $11.15 are state fees.

For a cheaper alternative, state driver's license offices offer the first two attempts for free.

Even though the test is offered online, the at-home version still requires the test taker to pick up their instruction permit in person at a state driver's license office. Coloradans can schedule an appointment after completing their test at DMV.Colorado.gov/AppointmentScheduling.