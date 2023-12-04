Car show returns to Denver convention center for first time in 4 years

The Denver Auto Show is the third-oldest show in the nation.

DENVER — The Denver Auto Show returns to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend for the first time in four years.

The Denver Auto Show, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at the downtown Denver convention center, is the third oldest auto show in the United States.

This year's event has more than 20 massive exhibits for car enthusiasts of all ages as well as an indoor test track.

The show has exhibits from Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, Lexus, Ford, KIA, Honda, Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Audi, Mini, and Fiat — as well as luxury vehicles brands Ferrari, Bentley, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini.

This year, the show will highlight electric vehicles (EVs), which have been gaining popularity and market share in Colorado.

"We're excited to share the automotive advances supporting clean energy and improved performance," said Carol Spradley, Colorado Automotive Dealers Association Board Chair. "Visitors will be thrilled to see the most recently debuted vehicles and to experience the ride-and-drive."

The @DenverAutoShow is back at the Colorado Convention Center and this year it’s all about electric cars + clean energy. Tune in right now on @9NEWS morning to find out which make/models you can expect to see 🚘 pic.twitter.com/lcMtgv4tlX — Briana Fernandez (@BrianaFernNews) April 12, 2023

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be on hand, operating its DMV2GO service live from the show.

Tickets can be purchased at DenverAutoShow.com or at AXS.com. Discounted tickets are offered to seniors on Wednesday and active-duty military and veterans can enjoy half-price tickets on Thursday.

Last held outdoors in Denver at Elitch Gardens in September 2021, the Denver Auto last took place at the Colorado Convention Center in March 2019.

The Denver Auto Show was first held in 1903. The only other older shows still running began in New York in 1900 and Chicago in 1901.

