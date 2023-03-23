DMV kiosks added to Denver grocery stores for the first time

Colorado is cracking down on expired license plates and tags. There's a new option to renew your vehicle registration in Denver.

DENVER — The yellow Colorado MV Express kiosks that have been available in several Colorado counties are coming to Denver.

The kiosks are an additional way for Coloradoans to renew vehicle registrations, get a license plate renewal sticker, check the status of a vehicle title, and print a duplicate vehicle registrations.

The machines now number more than two dozen in Adams, Arapahoe, and Jefferson counties.

Denver’s Colorado MV Express kiosks will be available in select grocery stores:

“In addition to our robust menu of services online, by mail, by phone and in person, Denver Motor Vehicle is excited to provide vehicle owners more convenience to complete their vehicle registration renewals, consistent with the idea of ‘skip the trip’ to the Motor Vehicle office if you don’t need to go in,” said Steve Ellington, Denver’s Treasurer.

“The Colorado MV Express kiosks can help busy Denver residents and Coloradans in Denver have more convenient access to services they need without having to wait for their registration in the mail.”

Credit cards, debit cards and checks are accepted at Denver kiosk locations.

Kiosk vehicle registration renewal is available for automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and coaches/park trailers from the month prior to your expiration month to the last day of the month following your expiration.

Items needed to renew registration include:

A License Plate Number and/or a Renewal Postcard

Proof of a Colorado vehicle emissions test – if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait 2 business days after getting the emissions test to renew at the kiosk to allow for electronic updating)

Proof of Colorado Insurance – if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait 2-4 days after updating or obtaining your Colorado insurance to renew at the kiosk to allow time for electronic updating)

