Wellington home to Colorado's newest electric vehicle charging station

Electric vehicle owners have a new charging option in the gateway to northern Colorado.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The gateway to northern Colorado is home to the newest electric vehicle charging station in the state.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Wellington to celebrate the opening of the electric vehicle charging station at Kum & Go.

Part of the Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' Electric Vehicle Corridors project, Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera attended the ceremony.

"Colorado is committed to reducing transportation-related pollution to create a cleaner Colorado for all," said Primavera. "Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout our state, including the latest addition in Wellington at Kum & Go, play a key role in getting more EVs on the road while also directly reducing pollution from emissions, keeping our state beautiful and clean."

The EV Corridors project is comprised of high-speed charging stations at 34 locations across Colorado, developed as a partnership with ChargePoint and site hosts such as local governments, utilities and private companies.

"I thank the Town of Wellington, ChargePoint and Kum & Go for partnering with the state to increase charging options for EV drivers and ensure Coloradans and visitors alike can drive anywhere in the state in an EV," said Primavera.

Primavera was joined by Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office Executive Director; Troy Hannan, Mayor of Wellington; Ken Kleemeier, Kum & Go VP of Fuels; and Anne Smart, ChargePoint VP of Public Policy at Wednesday's ceremony.

