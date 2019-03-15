In a couple of years we might be seeing that new Ford Bronco everywhere. But until then, we'll just have to check out spy shots of a test vehicle believed to be the Bronco that Autoblog posted recently.

The new Bronco looks to have some serious off-road capabilities based on the ground clearance shown in these pictures, the publication says. It also notes that Ford has gone to great lengths to hide the Bronco's rear suspension set up on this test vehicle. Hmmm.

If you're into speculating about specs — and I'm into speculating about specs — this post is worth checking out. But I'm also curious about how the Bronco will affect Ford's business. SUVs and trucks sold well for Ford last year. The company sold 872,215 SUVs in 2018, up 0.5 percent from the previous year. Truck sales were up 1.4 percent in 2018 to 1.1 million trucks.

The Bronco sits on the line between these categories. It's a mid-size SUV, but it's built on a Ranger frame (and then there's that ground clearance).

The new vehicle is expected to hit dealerships in 2020. But will the market for SUVs and trucks be as hot then? Ford obviously is betting that it will be. But fuel prices would have to remain low for that sales trend to continue. And — because SUVs often carry higher price tags than other vehicles — the global economy would have to remain strong as well. (The Bronco will be a global vehicle for Ford.)

