General Motors Co. is recalling more than 3.4 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles due to potential problems with the vehicles' vacuum pumps.

The Associated Press reported that the GM (NYSE: GM) recall is affecting model year 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. Also included in the recall are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.

The problem apparently stems from the vacuum pump not being able to supply enough power to stop the vehicles in time to avoid a crash. The company didn't say whether there have been any crashes or injuries related to the vacuum pump issue.

The AP reported that the National Transportation Safety Administration has been investigating the problem since November, after receiving more than 100 complaints from owners about poor braking performance, and that the agency had received reports of nine crashes and two reports of injuries due to the problem.

