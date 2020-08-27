Tesla crashes into North Carolina police cars on autopilot while the driver was watching a movie

A man crashed into multiple patrol cars from the Nash County Sheriff's Office while his Tesla was on "autopilot mode" and he watched a movie on his phone.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was driving his Tesla on "autopilot mode" early Wednesday when he nearly hit a Nash County deputy standing outside his cruiser before crashing into patrol cars from the Nash County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol.

The cars were parked on the side of U.S. Highway 64 near Spring Hope.

Devainder Goli was in the Tesla, watching a movie on his cell phone while his car drove itself, officials said.

The Tesla collided with the deputy's car first, which then was pushed into the State Highway Patrol car from the impact.