Tesla Inc. on Thursday unveiled the fourth car in its current lineup: A compact SUV that it promises will start at $39,000, with deliveries to customers beginning late next year.

Onstage, at an event in Los Angeles, CEO Elon Musk said the Model Y will come in four variants. The car's high-end performance model is capable of 0-60 in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph. It will seat up to seven people, with 66 cubic feet of cargo space, roughly equivalent to a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The company launched its preorder page for the car’s three higher-priced models, which should begin deliveries in the fall of 2020. The base Model Y will go on sale roughly six months later, in 2021.

Investors weren't impressed, however. Tesla shares closed down 5 percent on Friday, with Bloomberg noting that it was the "worst post-party rout" for the stock.

