The Mangshan pit viper was discovered in the late 1980s on Mangshan Mountain in Southern China. It is considered a critically endangered animal.

Only 500 of them may still be alive in the wild. A recent weather event almost wiped the species out.

Somewhere around 10 years ago, three consecutive ice storms encased the Mangshan Mountain in ice and threatened the existence of the Mangshan pit viper.

Tim Trout is a zookeeper at the Denver Zoo who specializes in reptiles. He said the vipers who survived the ice storm probably found places to hide deep in the mountain.

"They were finding a lot of dead snakes just on the ground and in the trees that had gotten trapped in the ice storm," he said. "About a year went by before they found another Mangshan viper, so there was concern that they had gone extinct in that event."

The ones who survived may have felt the storm coming.

"Reptiles tend to be fairly sensitive to barometric pressure," he said. "So an ice storm or series of ice storms would probably have a pressure event with it that might cause them to hunker down."

So if you visit the Denver Zoo before a big storm system hits there's a good chance you might see some more activity out of the reptiles!

The zoo has two Mangshan pit vipers, one male and one female. Lately, the female has been acting a little “off”. Trout said she’s seeking a warmer temperature.

“Normally these guys like it fairly cool. The ground temperatures in their enclosure where they spend most of their time are about 70 to 73 degrees," he said. "The female has been going up routinely for the last month and basking at over 90 degrees. Which is a very unusual behavior for these.”

Why the need to warm up? It could mean she’s pregnant! The Mangshan viper instinctively knows it needs to warm up when they are carrying eggs.

“It helps with the development of the eggs. Being at a warmer temperature is going to help those eggs stay at a good stable temperature," he said. "And the fact that I see her moving up and down to that basking spot often makes me think she’s trying to develop a stable temperature.”

Something else that gets these reptiles moving - rain! Trout gave the two vipers at the Denver Zoo a good shower just before we arrived.

That made one of them picture perfect for his TV debut!

“Rain tends to stimulate movement in snakes in general. Turning on a heavy rain gets them just wandering around,” he said.

So be on the lookout for snakes in your yard after it rains!

It is illegal to own a Mangshan pit viper, but people do. In fact, their capture alone threatens their existence in the wild. The Denver Zoo likely got these two because someone was caught with them illegally.

© 2018 KUSA-TV