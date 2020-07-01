WIGGINS, Colo. — The huge cabbage grown by a 3rd grader from Wiggins has been selected as the Colorado state winner of the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Valeria Roman of Wiggins Elementary School will receive a $1,000 savings bond towards education thanks to her beautiful cabbage.

The Colorado student was one of more than one million students across the country who participated in the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program in 2019 with the hope of receiving a "best in state" honor.

“Over the course of the past 15 years, the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program has proved to be an exciting, successful and worth-while experience that children, teachers, parents and grandparents across the country have embraced," said Stan Cope, CEO of Bonnie Plants. "We're certainly extremely proud of our Colorado state winner: Valeria Roman!"

Third grade teachers across the nation can sign up their classrooms for the program online at BonniePlants.com. The program aims to spark children's interest in agriculture and the basics of gardening.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening," said Cope.

Initial Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program plant.

Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program

Students in the program initially receive a small seedling which, after nurturing and caring, can end up tipping the scales at more than 40 pounds.

“The joy of gardening and the satisfaction of growing healthy food are gifts that kids never outgrow,” said Cope. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to share these gifts with the next generation of gardeners.”

Valeraia Roman, Colorado winner of the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program

To see the 2019 Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program winners visit: BonniePlants.com.

