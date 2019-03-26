As of Tuesday, Chatfield State Park is open to boaters, fishers and anyone who'd like to enjoy a beautiful Colorado Park.

Cherry Creek State Park is due to open Thursday, March 28 at 6 a.m., according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

This is the latest the parks have opened, according to Kris Wahlers, assistant manager of the parks. The parks' opening was delayed due to thick ice on the reservoirs.

"We haven't seen a winter that intense for a long time," Wahlers wrote in a press release announcing the parks' opening.

It's important to remember that both parks are currently hosting walleye spawning along the dams. Anglers are not allowed to fish within 100 feet of spawning nets or the dams until April 15.

Also important to note, because of the Chatfield Storage Reallocation Project, Chatfield will only open their westernmost boat ramps near the dam for now. Boaters must come in the west entrance from Wadsworth Boulevard because the park road across the South Platte River is closed.

All motorized and trailered vessels must be inspected for "Aquatic Nuisance Species" before launch - think zebra mussels or the like. They get into waters and never leave. Inspection stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

All power and sailboats must have valid 2019 registration and all types of boats - even paddle craft - must have the required safety equipment. A thorough explanation of such requirements can be found at this CPW link.

