Ciara, Russell Wilson are growing their family

The singer announced she is adding a new member to her family with the Denver Broncos quarterback.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Ciara and Russell Wilson are growing their family.

The singer revealed Tuesday she is pregnant and expecting her fourth baby, the third with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara, 37, and Wilson, 34, shared their baby news in a video announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

The couple shared a black-and-white silhouette video in which she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump as her song "How We Roll" plays.

Wilson filmed the video on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month, according to People.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib 🥰😘❤️," Ciara captured the video.

That’s just “How We Roll”



🎥: Daddy pic.twitter.com/1dHscceGHv — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 8, 2023

