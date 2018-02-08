Clint Eastwood and company spent time all over the great state of Colorado earlier this week as part of filming for the auteur's upcoming movie.

According to the Colorado Film Commission, Eastwood and his crew stopped by the Colorado welcome sign just south of Trinidad (where we heard he was spotted in a bar), the Cave of the Winds, corn fields in Fort Morgan and the rest stop in Wiggins.

The movie he's shooting for is called "The Mule" and deals with a 90-year-old horticulturist (Eastwood) who's caught by law enforcement transporting $3 million worth of cocaine for Mexican drug cartels in Michigan.

We have no clue if there are any scenes that actually take place in Colorado or if the Colorado landscape is being used as a fill-in for Michigan's (that's gotta be a compliment, right?).

The majority of filming took place in Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia.

Apparently, this 90-year-old drug mule is a true story, first featured in a New York Times Magazine piece about the nonagenarian. Leo Sharp of Indiana was caught in 2011 running drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel and sent to prison at the ripe old age of 90, according to a Deadline article about the movie rights.

Sharp was a WWII veteran and award-winning horticulturist. His lawyers convinced a jury that it was his dementia that caused him to make the poor choices of drug running for cartels. Sharp was given three years in prison.

Eastwood is starring in the movie alongside the likes of Michael Pena (Extinction, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Bradley Cooper (Limitless, The Hangover), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, Event Horizon), and Dianne Wiest (The Birdcage, Edward Scissorhands).

