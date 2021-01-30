Colorado artist wants his colorful street murals to make you look — and smile

As a pro snowboarder living in Colorado, Pat Milbery always tries to incorporate art into his sport.

DENVER — It all goes back to lessons from his mother.

That’s why, Pat Milbery says, his vibrantly colorful and positively charged murals can be found all over Denver and in Colorado Springs and around the world.

>> The video above aired on May 7, 2020 about the massive new street mural coming to downtown Denver.

That’s why his email address starts with this phrase: “Wear your smile.” And why he tends to end phone calls with this reminder: “Life is temporary, but love is forever.”

Milbery and his artwork is the way it is because of his “really awesome mom.”

Pat Milbery is one of the artists behind the Denver mural, "Interwoven," which is the largest canvas that the City of Denver has ever dedicated to art. It pays homage to Denver’s mountain views, blue skies and the current journey we’re on as a community.

At two-thirds of an acre, the new street mural was painted on Bannock Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue in the heart of Denver's Civic Center.

