With the help of a Denver-based group, two mothers will soon get to see their children again after they were separated at the border.

Casa de Paz offers a place to stay for people just released from the immigration detention center in Aurora. The group also provides free lodging, meals, and other support services to people visiting loved ones in the detention center

On Wednesday, two more women, both mothers, came through the Casa de Paz program.

Casa de Paz’s Executive Director, Sarah Jackson, just got back from Texas. She was there to help families who are in the U.S. illegally, as the federal government raced to meet a deadline to reunite eligible migrant children with their parents.

“For me, this trip was really important, an important reminder that even though we hear things are happening, we need to be down there on the ground to make I things are happening,” Jackson said in a video posted to the Casa de Paz website this week.

Jackson shared a few stories from her trip, including concerns about the facilities as well as heartwarming moments with the families.

“I am very happy to report that all of the mothers and fathers that we knew about in Aurora were released from detention in Texas and were reunited with their children and have made it to their final destination with their families and friends who are living somewhere in the United States,” she said.

© 2018 KUSA-TV