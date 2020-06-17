Denver city libraries to begin limited in-person services

Curbside service is set to start July 7; book drops are open now.

DENVER — The Denver Public Library (DPL) on Wednesday announced that all city library book drops are now open for customers to return materials — and plans to offer curbside service beginning July 7.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPL closed all branch locations and book drops on March 16. Since the closure, the library moved many of its popular services online.

Book drops at all locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the exception of the following branches: Smiley and Byers, which are both closed for renovations, and Montbello, which is temporarily closed for construction.

Curbside service for holds on materials placed prior to the closures begin by appointment on July 7. New holds for materials can be placed beginning July 13.

“We know that our customers are eager to return materials and pick up new items,” said Denver City Librarian Michelle Jeske. “Our teams have been working diligently behind the scenes to begin to phase in services with customer and staff safety top of mind.”

Libraries will quarantine all returned materials for three days before they are checked in to maintain staff safety. More than 305,000 items are currently checked out from Denver libraries across the city.

All libraries have extended due dates until July 20 to give customers time to return materials. Library customers will be asked to maintain physical distancing guidelines by remaining six feet apart when returning materials and to wear a face covering.

> More information about procedures for pickup at each location can be found here, or on the library's social media channels.

The date for curbside service is subject to change based on public health considerations.



The library also has phone service available for customers without access to the internet by calling 720-865-1111, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book donations will not be accepted at this time.