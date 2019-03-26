DENVER — K-9 Taylor has been partnered with Deputy Hynes since November 2012. In that time, K-9 Taylor worked at detecting explosive odors and is very good at her job, according to the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD).

And now she'll get some much needed time off. K-9 Taylor turns 9 in May. She's a Chocolate Labrador and her friends call her "Tay Tay."

K-9 Taylor's retirement ceremony will happen at the City and County Building from 1 to 2 p.m. The itinerary is doggy-dorable:

1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.: Mingle, cake, doggie cake and slide show (hopefully set to Green Day's "Time of My Life")

1:20 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.: Comments and presentation of a certificate by Sheriff Patrick Firman

1:25 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Deputy Patrick Hynes speaks, Tay Tay's partner

1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Others in attendance make remarks

1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Mayor Michael B. Hancock makes his remarks

2 p.m.: Ceremony ends

A spokesperson for DSD said that K-9 Taylor was born on May 26, 2010, and that bomb disposal dogs usually work five years because it's so intense (so you know she's a trooper)!

The ceremony is open to the public - it starts at 1 p.m. in the Par Widner Room on the 3rd Floor of the City and County Building.

