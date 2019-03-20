DENVER — Prom gets expensive.

So expensive, in fact, that many students can’t afford to go.

On Tuesday, about 250 Denver Public School students were treated to a special shopping spree ahead of prom so they wouldn’t miss out on the fun.

Denver was one of five cities chosen by TV network TLC and Discovery to host the event. Students got the chance to shop for a dress or suit, shoes, and accessories. They were also treated to beauty sessions with hair and makeup professionals. Everything was free for the students, who were identified and selected by their school counselors.

Vista Academy senior Tailor Green initially wasn’t sure if she would attend prom this year.

“I have a one-year-old son, so I don’t know if i really want to go, my banking accounts not really set up for it,” she said.

When she was selected for the shopping event, she decided to consider the dance after all.

At the event Tuesday, Green found herself falling in love with a fitted red gown, silver heels, and new accessories to match.

“I feel amazing,” she said with a smile. “Oh my goodness, I wouldn’t give this up for the world.”

The event also featured conversations about scholarship, internship, and mentoring opportunities for the students.

Monte Durham, one of the stars of TLC’s “Say Yes the Dress,” helped students shop for their prom outfits.

Durham said there is a noticeable difference in the students once they find the right outfit for prom.

“The confidence just exudes, all of a sudden they're holding themselves differently, they're talking, excited, motivated to go to prom which might not have been the case earlier in this week,” he said.

“It’s much more than the dress or the suit,” added Adria Alpert-Romm, Chief of Human Resources and Global Diversity at Discovery, Inc.

“It’s about self-confidence, it’s about feeling good about yourself. Many kids come in going, ‘I have no idea.’ They walk out with such a sense of self-worth and that people care about them.”

Organizers said several companies donated products, including dresses and shoes from Macy's, tuxedo rentals for Men’s Warehouse, jewelry from Kendra Scott, and beauty services from Paul Mitchell.

The Cable Center in Denver hosted Tuesday's shopping event.

