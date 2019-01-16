DENVER — The New Year has been upon us for over half a month, and if you've been to the gym in that time, well, they're a bit crowded.

Here's a nice little combo that requires minimal space and zero equipment to add a little kick start to your workouts for 2019.

Fast feet drills - Starting in a half-squat position (that means flat feet, knees bent, hips bent, feet relatively under your hips), you're going to shift your weight onto the balls of your feet. Quickly move your feet between hip width and shoulder width apart. Make sure to move in a coordinated fashion. The speed of the drill can always be increased or decreased, but the important thing is to maintain position and coordination.

Non-alternating shoulder taps - Getting set up in a push-up position, go feet wide and hands narrow. From there, lift one hand off the floor and bring it over to the opposite shoulder - all the while not allowing your hips to shift side to side nor rotate. Bring your hand off of the shoulder and back down to the floor.

For the fast feet drill, it's a good idea to do about four sets of 10 seconds of work at a time. For the non-alternating shoulder taps, it's not a bad idea to do four sets of eight to 10 reps per side.

Give about 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets. Attack each drill!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | More Workout Wednesday routines