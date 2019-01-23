The Broncos may not be in the Super Bowl, but that's no reason not to be mindful of our waistline for the inevitable Super Bowl viewing party coming up next week.

9NEWS asked our fitness expert Jamie Atlas for his thoughts on what foods are best (and worst) to snack on for the big day.

Here's what he said:

Deviled eggs - green light

"These are pretty much as close to the real thing as you can get," said Atlas. "If you want to really be good, scrape off the excess so you're eating mostly egg white and not playing a game of 'balance the yellow stuff on the egg white."

Chicken wings - yellow light

"The sauce is really what makes these a risk for your waistline, as a sweet sauce can be very high in sugar", our expert emphasized. "Instead, aim for the spicy options, as you'll eat them slower and not treat your wing experience like a competitive eating event."

Veggie chili with sour cream and cheese - red light

"According to nutritional guidelines, the veggie chili by itself isn't actually a bad option," he said. "It's when the cheese and sour cream is added that things get out of hand in terms of calories."

If you have questions about this segment it would like to arrange for a private nutrition or personal training consult with Jamie Atlas at his downtown studio, you can connect to him at Jamie@jamieatlas.com or message him on Instagram at @jamieatlasfitness

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY