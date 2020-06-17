Work your butt off with this 30-minute glute workout

Arielle Orsuto demonstrates a 30-minute glute and hip workout to strengthen your base in this week's Workout Wednesday.

DENVER — Strong gluteus muscles (glutes) and hips are the basis of a strong and healthy body. Your glutes are responsible for proper pelvic alignment during lifting motions, running and even simple limb stance support. Strengthening your gluteus muscles (primarily the gluteus maximus) can also prevent injuries to your lower back and knees during lifting and running exercises.

The same can be said for your hips. As they bear our weight during every day motion, it's important to strengthen the muscles surrounding the hip joints (gluteus minimus, adductors, and abductors).

This workout does not require a traditional stretch because the first three moves will substitute a dynamic stretch by slowly moving through the gluteus muscles and quadriceps.

WEEKLY WORKOUT: 30 minute "Butt Kicker" (:30 each, twice through).

TRADITIONAL SQUAT SET

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Sit your weight back as if you're sitting in a chair with your knees aligned with the toes. Power yourself back up through your glutes and quads.

Repeat as a hold. Hold the squat for 30 seconds at your lowest point.

Repeat as a pulse. Go to your lowest point and perform small pulsing squats.

LUNGE LIFT

Start in a staggered stance. Lower your body straight down so your legs are both in a right angle for a traditional lunge. As you propel back to the starting position, lift your back leg into the air and squeeze your glute.

LEG LIFT KICK BACK

Start in a standing position with one heel aligned with the other, pointed outward in a right angle. Lift that back leg straight back and squeeze your glute.

Repeat on other leg.

LEG LIFT KICK THROUGH

Return to original position. Bring your heel to your other toe, again in a right angle. This time, kick your leg straight forward to work your quad and hip flexor.

Repeat on other leg.

LAYING LEG LIFT AND CIRCLES

Lay on your side and ensure your body is in a straight line. Lift the top leg straight up in the air. For more work on your gluteus minimum, flex your foot and point your toe toward the ground.

Repeat on other leg.

Keep leg in the air and rotate in a tiny circle forward

Before switching to the other side, rotate backward.

Repeat forward circles on other leg

Repeat backward circles on other leg

PLANK LEG LIFT

Start in a traditional plank on your forearms. Keeping your hips squared, alternate lifting one leg into the air and squeeze your glute.

SUPERMAN HOLD

Lay on your stomach with your legs and arms in the air. Squeeze your glutes and lower back. Occasionally, check to make sure you haven't slouched and lift higher.

The most important part of every workout is the cool-down or stretch. Spend roughly 10 minutes on your stretch session, and no less than 15 seconds per stretch.

Start from the bottom and work your way up, stretch your hamstrings, hip flexors, glutes, hips, lower back and quads, before moving to your upper body. Then stretch your shoulders, triceps, back and finish with chest.

Drink plenty of water, especially after your stretch. Once your muscles have been stretched out, they need to be replenished with fluids.