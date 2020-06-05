Workout Wednesday: Back to basics with biceps, shoulders and back

Learn all of the basic movements, muscle interactions and the correct form. Each move also comes with a modification.

DENVER — Being stuck in your house does not mean you can't complete a full-body workout.

As a certified personal trainer, I've redesigned all of my workouts for my clients and members to fit within a small room of their homes, using nearly 100% body weight, resistance bands and/or small hand weights.

Every day must start with a warm-up. I always encourage dynamic stretching, which is moving while you stretch.

Use a double-pull for each of your lower body parts. For example, pull your knee to your chest twice, your ankles back twice and your feet toward your chest in a pigeon twice. That allows your muscles to activate and then elongate. A short jog in place or mock jump-rope is also encouraged.

Today's workout is focused on bicep, shoulder and back movements. These muscle groups go together because the biceps and back involve pull levers in your upper body. It's important to group your lifting days according to push/pull to maximize your efforts and leave you feeling fresh for the next day, rather than too sore to lift a finger! Shoulders can either be done on this day or completely on their own. I prefer to group them in with the pull movements.

WEEKLY WORKOUT: (12 reps, twice through each mod)

MOD 1

Bicep top half curl Start with your weights at the top of your curl (at your shoulder-height). Keeping your elbows pinned to your side, extend your arms only 90 degrees to meet your elbow. Flex back toward your shoulder. Repeat 12 times.

Shoulder press Start with both weights in a "goal post" position: elbows shoulder height and 90 degrees perpendicular to your shoulders. Press straight up and control back down to your shoulders. Never let your hands drop below the 90 degree "goal post" position upon return. Repeat 12 times.

Bent over row Start in an athletic pose (feet shoulder width apart, butt back, back flat) with your weights down by your side. Pull them straight back by your side while keeping your elbows in and pinching your shoulder blades together. You should feel this in your back where your shoulders are pressed. Repeat 12 times.



MOD 2

Bicep bottom half curl Start with your weights by your thigh at the bottom part of a full curl. Keeping your elbows pinned to your side, flex your arms only 90 degrees to meet your elbow. Control/extend back toward your thigh. Repeat 12 times.

Front raises Start with your weights in neutral grip (palms facing in). Press your weights all the way from your thighs to your shoulders and control back down. Repeat 12 times.

Reverse flies Start in your athletic pose with your weights in front of your chest in neutral grip. Extend the weights laterally toward your shoulders and pinch your shoulder blades together. Control back toward your chest. Repeat 12 times.



MOD 3

Wide curls Start with both weights against the outside of your thighs, palms facing out. Flex the weights from your thighs to your shoulders in a "W" or wider curl, keeping your elbows pressed against your body. Repeat 12 times.

Lateral raise Start with your weights against the outside of both legs. Laterally, raise both weights straight up to your shoulder-height. Control back down. Repeat 12 times.

Lat Pull Overs Lay on the ground and grab your heavy weights. start with the weight above your head, both hands on the weight for support. Squeeze your lats (large muscles down the sides of your back) to pull the weight over your head toward your chest. Control it back to your head. Repeat 12 times.



MOD 4/Body Weight Burnout

Bicep Body Serves Full move: Start in a regular push-up position. Switch your hands from facing forward to facing back toward your feet. Keep your elbows tight by your side. Push your body up and down 12 times. Modification 1: Perform body serve on knees Modification 2: Lean against a wall with hands facing down. Press body away

A-Press Down Dog push-ups Start in a down-dog position with your butt in the air and your fingertips facing each other. Press your head into the ground. You should feel this in your shoulders and deltoids. The closer your feet are toward your hands, the more you'll feel this move). Repeat 12 times.

Back extensions Start on your stomach with your feet anchored into the ground. Lift only your upper body into the air, using your lower back core muscles. Repeat 12 times.



The most important part of every workout is the cooldown or stretch. Spend roughly 10 minutes on your stretch session, and no less than 15 seconds per stretch.

Start from the bottom and work your way up, stretch your hamstrings, hip-flexors, glutes, hips, lower back and quads, before moving to your upper body. Then stretch your shoulders, triceps, back and finish with chest.

Drink plenty of water, especially after your stretch. Once your muscles have been stretched out, they need to be replenished with fluids.