DENVER — Balance training is a simple, but underutilized, tool to use in to your day-to-day routine.
Just by doing this while brushing your teeth or cooking a meal, you can help to prevent injuries, improve your mind-to-body connection, and activate muscles that we tend to forget about.
Start simple and try this balance sequence:
- Stand on one leg with foot in front. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds.
- If that feels strong, move to standing on one leg with your foot behind your body. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds.
- Finally, move to standing on one leg, tapping with the opposite hand the knee or foot.
- If that feels strong and stable? Make it harder! Progress by adding more instability (stand on a pillow on a non-slippery floor) or by adding some weight in your hands.
Just get started and you'll begin to notice improvements. Balance training always improves quickly with a little consistency.
