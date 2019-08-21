DENVER — Balance training is a simple, but underutilized, tool to use in to your day-to-day routine.

Just by doing this while brushing your teeth or cooking a meal, you can help to prevent injuries, improve your mind-to-body connection, and activate muscles that we tend to forget about.

Start simple and try this balance sequence:

Stand on one leg with foot in front. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds. If that feels strong, move to standing on one leg with your foot behind your body. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds. Finally, move to standing on one leg, tapping with the opposite hand the knee or foot. If that feels strong and stable? Make it harder! Progress by adding more instability (stand on a pillow on a non-slippery floor) or by adding some weight in your hands.

Just get started and you'll begin to notice improvements. Balance training always improves quickly with a little consistency.

