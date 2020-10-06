Workout Wednesday: Increase stability through a strong core

This workout is a 20-minute burner that teaches better technique for using your core throughout your workout and stabilizes your body for better overall balance.

DENVER — When most people think of a "core" workout, they picture someone on the ground performing 100 crunches. Hey, I like that too, but that's not what this is about. To truly strengthen your core, it's important to use it during your entire workout.

Your core is made up of your entire "trunk" or midsection of your body. The core includes the traverse abdominis (front abs), erector spinae (lower back), obliques (side abs), and your lower lats (side lower back). These muscles work as stabilizers for the entire body and by using them throughout your entire workout, you will increase your balance in everyday life.

Every day must start with a warm-up. I always encourage dynamic stretching, which is moving while you stretch.

For this specific workout, take your arms above your head and tilt to one side to stretch out your abdominal muscles, specifically your obliques. Pulse to one side five times before returning to center and repeat on the other side.

Then, bring your foot into thigh for a pigeon hold. Pulse it twice before releasing and switching to the other side. This will open up your hips and glutes.

Workout Wednesday: Core and Stability. A 20 minute burner to learn better technique for using your core throughout your workout and stabilizing your body for better overall balance. Posted by Arielle Orsuto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

WEEKLY WORKOUT: (30 seconds, two times through)

Balancing one arm shoulder press Place one foot next to your other shin. Lift one weight from shoulder to shoulder, while keeping the foot balanced in the air. It's important to keep the core tight in order to keep the foot lifted. Repeat on the other leg

Reverse fly kick through Lifting one leg in the air, kick it straight back and squeeze your glute. At the same time, squeeze your shoulder blades together with two weights in your hands for a reverse fly. Release the fly and bring your knee to your chest without touching the ground. It's important to keep the core tight in order to keep the foot lifted. Repeat on the other leg.

Knee slams Take one weight (optional) in both hands. Extend one leg out and both arms out. Bring the knee and arms into the chest at the same time. Repeat extending and releasing without touching the ground. It's important to keep the core tight in order to keep the foot lifted. Repeat on other leg.

Plank Reach Place an item (water bottle, weight, etc) on the ground in front of you at an arm's length away. Lay on the ground in a standard plank position. Reach one arm at a time to touch the item. Return the arm before touching with the other hand. It's important to tighten the core in order to keep the hips aligned and not drop from side to side.

Push-Up, Down Dog Reach Perform a traditional push-up on your toes or knees. Shift your weight back into a Down Dog and reach your opposite hand to your opposite toe. Shift your weight back into a plank and then return to your push-up. Perform the same move on the other foot.

Swimmers Lay on your stomach with your arms and legs straight out. Lift your opposite arm and opposite leg at the same time, pausing at the top to squeeze. You should feel this in your lower back. Repeat side to side.

Sit-up Twist Grab one weight in both hands (optional) and lay flat with both legs extended. Sit all the way up and then twist to one leg. Place the weight (or your hands) on the ground next to your leg or foot. Return to starting position and repeat on opposite side.

Boat Hold Start in a seated position. Lift both legs and arms straight out and keep your chest tall. Hold for 30 seconds.

V-Ups Start in same seated position. Bend the knees and lift the feet off of the ground. Bring them in and out repeatedly for 30 seconds.

Side Crunches Start in a traditional crunch position with your back flat and knees up. Tilt only your knees to one side, so that your back and chest are still squared. Crunch straight up. You should feel this in the opposite oblique from the side your knees are facing (i.e. if your knees are tilted to the right, you will feel this in your left side). Repeat on other side



The most important part of every workout is the cool-down or stretch. Spend roughly 10 minutes on your stretch session, and no less than 15 seconds per stretch.

Start from the bottom and work your way up, stretch your hamstrings, hip-flexors, glutes, hips, lower back and quads, before moving to your upper body. Then stretch your shoulders, triceps, back and finish with chest.

Drink plenty of water, especially after your stretch. Once your muscles have been stretched out, they need to be replenished with fluids.