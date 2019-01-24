DENVER — The highly-anticipated Dior: From Paris to the World exhibit showing at the Denver Art Museum will stay in Denver longer than originally announced, extending its time to 17 weeks total in the Mile High City.

The exhibit features a selection of 150 haute couture dresses, accessories, photos, original sketches and archival material. The exhibit has been in Denver since November.

Christian Dior, the art gallerist who became a celebrated couturier, generated a revolution in Paris and around the globe after World War II.

Dior created haute couture expressing modern femininity, completely shedding the masculine silhouette that had been established during the war.

Curated by the Denver Art Museum’s Florence Müller, it traces the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior, and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior's vision into the 21st century.

This exhibit is organized by the Denver Art Museum in association with the Dallas Museum of Art. It is presented by Joy and Chris Dinsdale.

