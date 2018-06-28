KUSA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado this second weekend of August. There are outdoor celebrations in all corners of the Centennial State. It's also a big sports weekend with Trevor Siemian making his return to Colorado for the first preseason game of the 2018 season. The Rockies, Rapids and Sky Sox are all in action as well. No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a unique Rocky Mountain adventure waiting for you.

Broncos Country, rejoice! The offseason is officially over and football is back. The first preseason game of the 2018 season takes place at home this Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Case Keenum will lead the Broncos against his former team and their trio of quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter. The game will be broadcast by 9NEWS on KTVD Channel 20 with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and kickoff at 7.

Jefferson County's biggest celebration of the summer will happen from Friday to Sunday. The 3rd Annual Jeffco Fair & Festival will feature 4-H, livestock and agricultural competitions as well as a CPRA rodeo, a ranch rodeo, lucha libre wrestling and much more. Main stage performers include Buckner Funken Jazz, The Hot Lunch Band, Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene, The Hazel Miller Band, Walker Williams Band, Erica Brown Band, Dotsero, and Delta Sonics. See a full schedule and get tickets at CelebrateJeffco.com.

Delta County Fair — Hotchkiss

The 113th Annual Delta County Fair will come to a close on Sunday, but not before a packed weekend schedule. Ranch Rodeo Night is Thursday, Rodeo Night is Friday and Saturday will feature a night of metal carnage: the Demolition Derby is back 2018. Get your tickets ahead of time at DeltaCountyFair.com or at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.

Moffat County Fair — Craig

It's sure to be a great weekend at the 2018 Moffat County Fair this weekend. The 4th Annual Moffat County Fair Ridin' & Riggin' Days PRCA/WPRA Rodeo is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Swine, rabbit, poultry and 4-H shows are scheduled throughout Friday, with root beer floats at 2 p.m. and a concert by Diamond Rio at 7. Saturday is the final day of the fair, but it's a full day: free pancake breakfast, firefighter fun run, tractor driving contest, live entertainment, ranch games, lawnmower races, pie eating contest, turtle races, weenie races, community barbecue, Coca-Cola floats, a street dance and more. Check out the full Moffat County Fair schedule here.

The Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling are decked out for the 102nd Annual Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. This weekend's events include a community dance, agricultural shows, kid's games and activities, horse races, pony rides, ranch rodeo, Cowboy Church, archery tournament and much more. Each day this weekend is a Family Day with free inflatables, climbing wall, knocker balls, bounder balls and bungee activities. The 2018 fair ends on Sunday afternoon with a CPRA rodeo.

Huerfano County Fair — La Veta

This year's Huerfano County Fair is underway and runs until Sunday. Friday's schedule begins with a FFA breakfast followed by a horse show and gymkhana. There will be a dance family fun night in the rodeo arena Saturday night. The Huerfano County Fair concludes Sunday with a Cowboy Chuch, dinner and livestock sale.

La Plata County Fair — Durango

The La Plata County Fair is underway at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango. In addition to a carnival, beer garden, 4-H and FFA exhibits, shows and sales, Friday night will feature a concert by American Idol and The Voice country soul singer Sundance Head. A demolition derby is set for noon Saturday and a fair family dance at 9 p.m. The 2018 fair ends Sunday.

Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow

Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow — Colorado Springs

One Nation Walking Together sponsors Saturday's Native American Intertribal Powwow in Colorado Springs. The one-day event is a celebration of Native history and culture and features Native drums, dancers, vendors, art, artisans, food, live wolf and bird of prey exhibits, children's activities and more. Artisans will demonstrate their skills and show their paintings, jewelry, beadwork and more. The event is for Natives, non-Natives and people of all ages. The 10th Annual Colorado Springs Intertribal Powow will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center on the southwest side of the city. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Alzheimer's Association of Colorado

The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. The walk, which has a one mile or two mile course, will begin at the University of Colorado Business Field just to the west of the CU Events Center. Race registration will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk to immediately follow. You can also register or make a donation at ALZ.org.

Longmont Sunrise Stampede

Longmont Sunrise Stampede — Longmont

At 33 years strong, the Sunrise Stampede is a cornerstone community event in Longmont. There is a fast (and scenic) 10K course for the runners as well as a family-friendly 2-mile run/walk course that is suitable for all ages. The 10K and 2-mile events will take place at Silver Creek High School on Saturday. Race registration is available at SunriseStampede.org.

Matthew Murphy

The newest touring production to the play the Denver Center's Buell Theatre opened on Wednesday to rave reviews. The musical On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and into the real story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The couple rose from humble beginnings in Cuba and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation in all over the world. On Your Feet! features some of the most iconic songs of the last 25 years and one of the most inspiring stories in music history. The production plays in Denver through August 19. Get your tickets at DenverCenter.org.

South Park Historical Foundation

Living History Days — Fairplay

The annual Living History Days returns to Fairplay this weekend. The special event lets you revisit a restored 1880s mining town with miners, cowboys, mountain men, blacksmith and towns people all dressed in 1880s costumes. Guests will feel transported back in time when they see South Park City, which has over 40 restored historical buildings including a drugstore, bank, general store, saloon, court house, blacksmith shop, doctor and dentist office, barber shop, stagecoach inn, pioneer homes, mining exhibits, an old train and more than 60,000 artifacts. Living History Days takes place Saturday and Sunday and is organized by the South Park Historical Foundation.

Thinkstock

Black Forest Festival & Parade — Colorado Springs

The 2018 Black Forest Festival is a full day of fun and live music held at the Black Forest Community Club. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. The Black Forest Parade will step off at 10:30. All day there will be craft booths, children's games, demos, outhouse races, music, food vendors and more.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival — Wheat Ridge

The 49th Annual Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival will be held at Anderson Field from Friday to Sunday. The festival began as a promotion of the city's 32 carnation nurseries, but has evolved into a family celebration of everything Wheat Ridge with a carnival, circus, vintage car show, parade with royalty, art show, live music and more. Friday's events include the Zoppe Family Circus, a spaghetti dinner, fireworks, carnival and live music. Saturday morning will begin with a pancake breakfast followed by a parade along 38th Ave. and art shows, chili cook-off, carnival, circus and more. The Big Wheels on the Farm vintage car show will start Sunday at 9 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit TheCarnationFestival.com.

Live Nation

Grammy-winner Chis Stapleton will bring his All-American Road Show to Colorado this weekend. The country superstar will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver this Friday night at 7 p.m. with special guests Marty Stuart & Brent Cobb. The event is sold out but there are tickets available for resale through AltitudeTickets' Flash Seats.

Thinkstock

Estes Park Wine Festival — Estes Park

The 4th Annual Estes Park Wine Festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. In addition to showcasing wines from over 20 Colorado wineries, there will be food and shopping vendors and live entertainment over the two-day festival from Kenneth Kelly, Fall River Road, Soul Sacrifice, Erinn Peet Lukes, South to Cedars, and Amplified Souls. The Estes Park Wine Festival runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30 online or $40 at the gate.

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — Colorado Springs

Now in its 9th year, The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb attracts some of the top competitive and recreational cyclists from across the nation and around the world. The race, set for Saturday, lets riders tackle 4,725 feet of elevation gain up America's Mountain. In addition to the competitive race, a non-competitive fun ride, called The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb Gran Fondo, will give cyclists of all abilities a Pikes Peak experience. Race registration for the Grand Fondo on Saturday is available online.

Street Car Shootout

Street Car Shootout — Grand Junction

The Street Car Shootout promises to be the largest, most diverse event in the car culture for the entire year. The event will feature some of the craziest small tire, big tire and true street racers all in one place. There will be races in numerous categories and a car show is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Street Car Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday at Western Colorado Dragway in Grand Junction.

Food Allergy Research & Education

Food Allergy Heroes Walk — Denver

Denver's Washington Park will be home to the FARE Food Allergy Heroes Walk on Saturday morning. The walk exists to recognize the courage and determination of food allergy families and to empower the everyday heroes that help keep families managing food allergies safe. Saturday's walk route will be about one mile and will take 30 minutes to complete. There will be a DJ, superhero craft activities, a scavenger hunt, photo booth, vendor booths and more. Walk registration is available online.

Left Hand Brewing Foundation

Leftapalooza — Longmont

Leftapalooza and The Mile High Tribute Band Competition returns for an 8th year in Longmont. The music festival showcases Colorado's best tribute bands who will battle for top honors and a huge prize package. The event is for all-ages featuring cover bands playing all the music you know the words to. All the proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation. Leftapalooza is Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at Roosevelt Park. Get your tickets online now before the price goes up the day of the event.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Grrridiron Girls Flag Football Camp — Loveland

Dr. Jen Welter, a gold medalist and the first female NFL coach, is holding a girls flag football camp this Sunday in Loveland. The camp is about empowerment of girls and is for girls ages 6 to 18. Dr. Welter will also share her story about her personal journey in men's professional football and the importance of "Play(ing) Big" and being limitless. The Mile High Blaze, a semi-pro women's tackle football team, will also be helping out. Grrridiron Girls Flag Football Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View High School. Registration is available online.

Minefaire

Minefaire — Denver

The ultimate Minecraft fan experience will be in Denver on Saturday and Sunday at the Denver Mart. Minecraft players - and their families - can come together to meet their favorite YouTube creators, compete in tournaments, build battles, participate in a costume contest, witness live stage shows and learn from official "Minecraft Education Global Mentors." Minefaire also features the world's largest official Minecraft merch store. Minefaire runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Denver Mart and tickets are available online.

Denver BrunchFest

Denver BrunchFest — Denver

You are going to brunch so hard at Denver BrunchFest this Sunday in downtown Denver. Brunch lovers can enjoy bottomless mimosas and tasty Blood Mary's while enjoying the best brunch options from dozens of Colorado restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment and plenty of Colorado sunshine. Tickets can be purchased at DenverBrunchClub.com.

Bohemian Nights

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest — Fort Collins

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival in historic downtown Fort Collins. The festival aims to showcase new, emerging and established Colorado artists for the Northern Colorado community. The 2018 festival will take place Friday to Sunday with three stages. Some of the artists on the schedule include The Motet, Blondie, The Decemberists, The Burroughs, Flobots, Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy, The Drunken Hearts, The Patti Fiasco, Face Vocal Band, Wildermiss and many, many more. See the full schedule at BohemianNights.org.

TicketWeb

Rock fans will be screaming for more cowbell this Saturday at Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre. Blue Öyster Cult, Jefferson Starship and Mark Farner's American Band will stop in Loveland for a summer concert. Now in their 42nd year, Blue Öyster Cult is known for many classic rock hits including "Godzilla," "Burnin' for You," and "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." Jefferson Starship will be performing songs from Jefferson Airplane, Starship and Jefferson Starship. The place to score your tickets is TicketWeb.com.

StreetLow Magazine Colorado Super Show

StreetLow Magazine Colorado Super Show — Denver

The National Western Complex will be home to the StreetLow Magazine Colorado Super Show on Sunday. The lowrider lifestyle event features live music, entertainment, authentic Mexican Lucha Libre, chile eating contest, DJ battle, tattoo competition as well as a huge car show of beautiful automobiles. The show will have over 300 cars from around the region from the top builders, collectors and enthusiasts from the lowrider culture. Colorado Super Show registration is available online.

HuckFest Eventbrite

HuckFest — Boulder

This weekend's HuckFest is a dirt, jump and slopestyle competition that aims to increase awareness of suicide and CTE. The family-friendly event is open to the public with food trucks, vendors and a DJ. HuckFest 2018 takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boulder's Valmont Bike Park. You can get your tickets online.

Central City Opera

Encore: A Musical Revue — Central City

Central City Opera closes out the 2018 festival season with "Encore: A Musical Revue" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the historic Central City Opera House. Encore offers an eclectic mix of old and new pieces of musical theatre from Broadway and Off-Broadway composers. The musical was conceived by Curt Olds, a past apprentice and principal artist of Central City Opera. For tickets, email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org or call 303-292-6700.

Union Station Buskerfest

Union Station Buskerfest — Denver

Denver's Union Station will be transformed into a world-class busker festival this weekend with live bands, street performers, film screenings, face-painters, interactive workshops, a scavenger hunt and more. Art Cars from Trinidad will be on display along with a Tesla experience and crafts from the students of Arts Street, a local non-profit. The annual Union Station Buskerfest kicks off Friday and will run through Sunday.

West Colfax MuralFest

West Colfax MuralFest — Lakewood

The 4th Annual West Colfax MuralFest will be held Saturday in the heart of 40 West Arts District at Lamar Station Plaza. The plaza, which is home to Casa Bonita, has two art galleries, an-award winning brewery and more. West Colfax MuralFest is a free, one-day arts festival featuring juried artists creating an outdoor gallery of murals and art experiences. There will be live entertainment, free trolley rides, vendor booths, live painting, food trucks, craft beer and lots of family-friendly activities. Azure Antoinette, named the “Maya Angelou of the millennial generation” by Oprah, will also appear at the festival along with other poets. West Colfax MuralFest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It's a great weekend for baseball in Colorado as our teams in Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction are all in action. The Colorado Rockies will conclude their home stand with a four-game series against the Dodgers that begins Thursday night. If you're going to Sunday's game, arrive early because the first 15,000 fans will receive Nolan Arenado T-shirts. Rockies tickets are available at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

Grand Junction Rockies vs. Helena Brewers — Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Rockies begin a seven-game home stand with a series against the Helena Brewers. Attendees to Thursday's game will receive free wine glasses and Saturday's game will feature weiner dog races. The Rockies, the rookie league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, play their games at Suplizio Field. Grab your tickets at MiLB.com.

Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Nashville Sounds — Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the Triple A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are back in the Centennial State for a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds. The series begins Thursday with a Military Appreciation Night and special patriotic uniforms. On Saturday night the Sky Sox will give away an Xbox every inning and there will also be a post-game fireworks show. Sunday afternoon's game is a 50-cent hot dog day. Avoid the box office lines by getting your tickets at MiLB.com.

Bart Young/Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Commerce City

Saturday is a Coca-Cola Family Night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The San Jose Earthquakes are in town for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Colorado Rapids. Single tickets and Family Night packages (1 ticket, 1 meal, 1 Coke) are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

Kids Fishing Clinic — Commerce City

Time to pick up those poles and grab some bait. A free Kids Fishing Clinic will be held Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge. This event from 10 a.m. to noon is open to kids ages 6 to 12 years old. Experienced anglers from Environmental Learning for Kids Youth Urban rangers will be on hand to help. Learn about line casting, native fish and anatomy. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

