KUSA — This weekend is all about peaches.

The Palisade peach is in full harvest and all of Colorado is enjoying the bounty grown on the Western Slope. Fort Collins and Lafayette will honor Palisade with peach festivals of their own this weekend.

Colorado also will see more county fairs, the Colorado Classic bike race, wine and beer festivals, plus the Denver Broncos are back in action in the Centennial State.

Jim Cox, JC Photography.

Palisade Peach Festival — Palisade

One of Colorado's most iconic summer festivals returns this weekend for a 50th year. The Palisade Peach Festival is celebrating 125 years of peaches and 50 years of festivals. The festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is one of the original agricultural festivals in Colorado, honoring the rich history of peaches on the Western Slope with tasty food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids activities and recreation opportunities. The festival kicks off Thursday with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Jake Jabs of American Furniture Warehouse will crown the Peach Queen and Court at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's events include the Just Peachy 1K, 5K and 10K runs, Peach Festival Parade, car show, farm tours, tug-of-war contest, BBQ contest and more. See the full festival entertainment lineup at PalisadePeachFest.com. Just Peachy Run Races registration is available online.

Thinkstock

Fort Collins Peach Festival — Fort Collins

You'll be able to wash down a peach pie or peach cobbler with a peach beer or peach margarita at Saturday's Fort Collins Peach Festival. The festival will also feature plenty of food trucks and family-friendly kid zone areas with bounce castles, inflatable obstacle courses and face painting. The Blind Alley Troubadours, GOATZ! and Gasoline Lollipops will be providing the music at this year's festival. The festival is a fundraiser that supports STEM Education in Fort Collins through the Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Collins.

Thinkstock

Lafayette Peach Festival — Lafayette

The 19th Annual Lafayette Peach Festival honors the Palisade peach with peach pies, peach cobbler and peach smoothies. The festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Town Lafayette on Public Road. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and artists from Colorado and the western region will be on hand as well. Palisade's Morton's Orchards, Red Fox Run Orchards, and Tate Orchards will be providing over 30,000 pounds of peaches at three locations at the festival and 500 peach pies, 100 peach cobblers and 2,500 servings of peach smoothies will be served.

Colorado Classic

Colorado Classic — Denver & Vail

The 2nd Annual Colorado Classic, a four-stage men and women's professional bike race, runs from Thursday to Sunday. Thursday's Stage 1 is a circuit race through Vail and Stage 2 on Friday is a time trial up Vail Pass. The Colorado Classic moves to Denver on Saturday for an out-and-back starting in RiNo at the Velorama Festival then to Lookout Mountain in Golden and back to River North District for the finish. The race concludes Sunday with a downtown circuit in Denver with a start/finish and criterium at Veloroma. For race details and the best watch points, check out ColoradoClassic.com.

RELATED | Watch the Colorado Classic live on 9NEWS.com

RELATED | Colorado Classic bike race kicks off Thursday

Velorama Festival

Velorama Festival — Denver

Denver's RiNo District will be home this weekend's 2nd Annual Velorama Festival. The three-day music festival begins Friday with performances from Modest Mouse, The Kills, Hop Along, and Slow Caves. The festival continues Saturday at 27th and Blake Streets with The Growlers, Cold War Kids, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lo Moon, and Brent Cowles. Sunday's lineup has Matt And Kim, Cults, Wildermiss, Tracksuit Wedding, and The Shacks along with Colorado Classic race festivities. Single-day and three-day tickets to Velorama Festival are available now online.

KUSA

The Denver Broncos are back in action Saturday night for their second preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Broncos will face off against the quarterback Mitch Trubisky, first-year head coach Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears. If you can't make it to the tailgate or game, the game will be broadcast right here on KTVD Channel 20 at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Thinkstock

Gilpin County Fair — Black Hawk

There's still time to visit a county for the big state fair in a few weeks. The Gilpin County Fair runs from Friday to Sunday at the Gilpin County Fairgrounds in Black Hawk. The Mardi Gras Bulls and Beads Rodeo with bull riding, ranch broncs, mini bulls, mutton bustin' and a sheep scramble is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. The fair also features a pancake breakfast, Cowboy Church, community dance, dog agility contest, bonfire and free hot dog dinner, motorcycle stunt show, log splitting contest and much more. The Gilpin County Fair has free admission, free rides, free entertainment and free parking. See the complete schedule at GilpinCountyFair.com.

Thinkstock

Routt County Fair — Hayden

"Backroads & Best Friends" is the theme of the 104th Annual Routt County Fair this weekend in Hayden. The exhibition hall at midway at the Routt County Fairgrounds open Thursday with rabbit, goat, lamb and sheep shows, calcutta bull riders, and Jake Booco Invitational Bull Riding. At the midway you can "Ride Free 'til Five" on Friday and Saturday. A demolition derby and pig wrestling with beer garden is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the barn dance with live music begins Saturday at 8:30 p.m. See the full fair schedule and entertainment lineup at RouttCountyFair.org.

Thinkstock

Arkansas Valley Fair — Rocky Ford

The 141st Annual Arkansas Valley Fair opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Rocky Ford Fairgrounds. Friday is Parade Day with the Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade set to step off at 10 a.m. on Downtown Main Street. A ranch rodeo begins at 1 p.m. and the Arkansas Valley Fair Rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday is Watermelon Day with a watermelon carving contest, watermelon seed spitting contest and open watermelon pile. The crunching of the demolition derby will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The fair concludes with an antique car show Sunday morning. While gate admission is free, tickets for the main events can be found at ArkValleyFair.com.

AXS

Summer Jam 21 — Greenwood Village

A message from Conoco, sponsor of “9Things to Do.”

Our friends at Conoco are sponsoring the 21st Annual Summer Jam featuring Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd with other hip-hop artists, including Colorado native Kayla Rae. So, you should go. Seriously. Choose Go with Conoco. Summer Jam occurs on Sunday, Aug. 19 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.), starting at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Monster Day

Monster Day — Greeley

Monster Day in downtown Greeley is family-friendly celebration of all things "monster!" Monster Day is Saturday and features Greeley the Gremlin, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations and more. Come dressed up in your favorite monster costumes or just enjoy everyone else's. Distortions Unlimited, Greeley’s own famous monster makers, will be on hand with some of their monstrous creations on display.

City of Aurora

Aurora Global Fest — Aurora

Aurora plays host to an international culture festival, Aurora Global Fest, on the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. With more than 170 languages spoken in Aurora, the festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to become one. The free international festival promises live entertainment all afternoon and evening, as well as a large variety of ethnic food vendors, with headliner is Jyemo Club taking the stage at 4:45 p.m. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Thinkstock

Custer County Cowboy Gathering — Westcliffe

Custer County is honoring its ranching heritage with a weekend of music, cowboy poetry and more. The Custer County Cowboy Gathering will have live music from Doris Daley, Sons and Brothers, Waddie Mitchell, Lon Hannah & San Joaquin Junction, Cowboy Celtic, Grass It Up, Mike Clark & The River Arkansas, and Sara Lou and the Cowboy. Authentic 1880s chuck wagons will be preparing delicious meals and competing for cash prizes on Saturday. Custer County Cowboy Gathering tickets can be purchased online or by calling 719-783-9100.

Firehouse Art Center

Canvas Carnival — Longmont

The 1st Annual Canvas Carnival is a family-friendly event with working artists, food vendors, games and activities at Grossen Bart Brewery. There will be face painting, art activities, music, beer and more. Hosted by the Firehouse Art Center and ArtWalk Longmont, the event opens at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission cost is a suggested $5 donation.

Thinkstock

Tacolandia — Denver

Unlimited tacos. If that doesn't hook you, this weekend's 3rd Annual Tacolandia will also have live music performances, a car show and more. This celebration of street tacos returns to Civic Center Park in Denver on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. A VIP ticket option allows early entry at 3 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge with two free Bud Lights and a special dining area. Tacolandia tickets are available at Ticketfly.com.

Bryan Oller

Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon — Manitou Springs

The toughest runners from around the world will be in Colorado this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races. Saturday's Ascent starts in Manitou Springs and climbs over 7,815 feet to the top of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Sunday's Marathon is a round-trip to the top of Pikes Peak and back covering 26.219 miles. The tough terrain, altitude and elevation gain make these races the true benchmark for running excellence. Runners World has named them one of the most difficult events in the world.

AIDS Walk Colorado: A Festival for Life & 5K Walk/Run

AIDS Walk Colorado — Denver

AIDS Walk Colorado - A Festival of Life & 5K Walk/Run - will be held at Denver's Cheesman Park on Saturday. The festival brings together thousands from across the state to raise money for HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout Colorado. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk steps off at 10 a.m. After the walk, the Celebration of Life Festival will have live entertainment, food and product vendors, additions to the AIDS Memorial Quilt and more, until 3 p.m. Race and walk registration is available at the site or AIDSWalkColorado2018.Kintera.org.

Art Heffron, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival — Lyons

The 28th Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is Friday through Sunday in beautiful Lyons. The festival, one of the country's premiere music festivals, has its own musical genre: folks. Headliners this year include Indigo Girls, Los Lobos, Jeff Tweedy, and a solo performance by Regina Spektor. Rocky Mountain Folks Festival takes place at Planet Bluegrass Ranch. Tickets are sold on Shop.Bluegrass.com.

Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock by Getty

Adams County Professional Firefighters Car Show — Denver

Dozens of the best classic and modern cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the 2nd Annual Adams County Professional Firefighters Car Show. Proceeds from the show benefit the organization which provides aid and support to Colorado firefighters and their families who are victims of tragedy. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 7475 Dakin St. in Denver (near U.S. 36 and Pecos). If you'd like to show your vehicle, you can sign up at AdamsCountyFirefighters.org.

Thinkstock

Pitmaster BBQ and Music Fest — Avon

One of Colorado's premier BBQ festivals is back in Avon this weekend. Some of the nation's best pitmasters, known for their award-winning barbeque meats, will be at Harry A. Nottingham Park cooking whole hogs, beef briskets, chicken and more. The festival will have PITCulinary classes, cooking demos from expert chefs, family backyard games, kid activities, and live music performances from Strange Americans, Wildermiss, Diegos Umbrella, and Bonnie and the Clydes. Pitmaster BBQ and Music Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be acquired online.

Blue Dime Productions

Boulder Fringe Festival — Boulder

The Boulder Fringe Festival is back with over two dozen events scheduled through August 26. The 12-day festival brings artists from around the country in areas of dance, music, cinema, theater, spoken word and more. Boulder's Pine Street Church is Fringe Central where you can get tickets, meet friends, network or meet artists. For more information about the artists, shows, venues, schedule, tickets and passes, visit BoulderFringe.com.

Thinkstock

Denver Pet Expo — Denver

Play, shop, learn, adopt at the Denver Pet Expo at the National Western Complex. The expo will have plenty of exhibitors, prize giveaways, rescue groups, adoption opportunities, live entertainment, obedience demonstrations, readings and book signings and more. Pets are welcome so there will be free nail trimmings, pet-only activities, micochipping as well as heartworm and flea preventatives. The 8th Annual Denver Pet Expo runs Saturday and Sunday.

Western Welcome Week

Western Welcome Week — Littleton

For 90 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s Western Welcome Week is a 10-day fest which is underway now and runs through Sunday. Saturday is Festival Day along Main and Prince streets with a grand parade, arts & crafts fair, music and dance performances, quilt show, kids trike challenge, carnival games and more. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Thinkstock

Old Colorado City Car Show — Colorado Springs

Custom and classic motorcycles, cars, trucks, foreign and domestic, all years, makes, models will be on display at the 2nd Annual Old Colorado City Car Show. The event also features restaurant and vendor booths, live music and fun for the whole family. The car show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bancroft Park. Admission is free!

Jonas Grushkin

Meltdown on the Mesa — Durango

The Durango Bluegrass Meltdown crew is holding a special day of bluegrass, camping and fundraising on Saturday. Meltdown on the Mesa will feature local and regional bluegrass bands starting at 1 p.m. at Durango Mesa Park. The lineup includes Six Dollar String Band, Smelter Mountain Boys, People We Know, Lost Souls, StillHouse Junkies, La La Bones, and Ginny Mules. Snag your tickets at DurangoMeltdown.com.

Arvada Center

Arts and Ales Festival — Arvada

The Arvada Center is again hosting the Arts and Ales Festival in the Arvada Center Sculpture Field with beer tents offering the latest samples from Colorado breweries. Colorado and regional artists will also be on hand exhibiting and selling their work. There will also be live music, performance artists, food trucks and hands-on activities for kids. Immediately following the Arts and Ales Festival, Face Vocal Band will perform in the Arvada Center Outdoor Amphitheatre. Admission, tasting and concert tickets can be found at ArvadaCenter.org.

Thinkstock

Golden Fine Arts Festival — Golden

The 28th Annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is back this weekend in the heart of historic downtown Golden. This prestigious juried art show will have art, live performances, craft beer, food vendors and children's activities. Over 130 artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work in the mediums of jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sleep Tight Colorado

5K Pajama Jog — Denver

Sleep Tight Colorado will host their 8th Annual 5K Pajama Jog at Denver's City Park on Saturday. The 5K, which starts at 8 a.m., is professionally timed but runners can sprint, jog, walk or participate with leashed pets. All of the proceeds from the race go towards buying sleeping bags for Colorado's homeless. Runners are encouraged to come dressed in a costume for contest prizes. Race registration is available at SleepTightColorado.org.

Mountain Town Music Festival

Mountain Town Music Festival — Keystone

Keystone's River Run Village will be the home to the 5th Annual Mountain Town Music Festival on Saturday. Blind Pilot, The Mulligan Brothers, The Dustbowl Revival, and The Lone Bellow will be taking the stage and vendors will be on hand selling fresh harvests of Rocky Ford melons and Olathe sweet corn. The festival will also have family-friendly activities including face painting and plant-your-own-flower-pot. The Mountain Town Music Festival runs from 1:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free!

Steers and Beers Brew Fest‎

Hundreds of exclusive whiskeys and beers from around the world will be on tap at Saturday's 3rd Annual Steers and Beers. The festival runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs with three hours of sampling, a special VIP hour, food vendors and a mechanical bull. All the proceeds will benefit the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Steers and Beers Whiskey and Beer Festival tickets are available online.

Thinkstock

Dog Day 5K — Glenwood Springs

Colorado Animal Rescue is hosting the Dog Day 5K in Glenwood Springs on Saturday. The 5K is a run/walk to support the animal rescue organization. Race registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. at Two Rivers Park. Online race registration can be completed at ColoradoAnimalRescue.org.

Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock by Getty

Boulder Craft Beer Festival — Boulder

The 5th Annual Boulder Craft Beer Festival is this Saturday at North Boulder Park. The festival aims to bring together the best craft breweries from Boulder County and beyond for a tasting experience with live music and food for purchase. The Boulder Craft Beer Festival performance stage will feature the music of local groups Foxfeather and the Sweet Lillies. General admission and VIP tickets are available at BoulderDowntown.com.

Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Omaha Storm Chasers — Colorado Springs

There's still time to catch a baseball game this summer. The Sky Sox are back at Security Service Field for a three-game series against Omaha. Friday and Saturday night's games both include post-game fireworks shows. Saturday is also Harry Potter Night with wizards, witches and a full storyline between innings that leads into an extra-magical fireworks performance. There's no cheaper way to feed the whole family than 50-cent hot dog day Sunday afternoon. Avoid the box office lines at the ballpark and get your tickets at MiLB.com.

Outlets at Castle Rock

Barks & Brews — Castle Rock

Outlets at Castle Rock is hosting its second annual Barks & Brews event on Saturday. The shopping center welcomes pet owners to bring their dogs out for a fun day of craft beer tasting, food truck bites, live entertainment, face painting and on-site pet adoptions. Lagunitas Brewing Co. and 38 State Brewing will be serving their best beers for a $5 donation to Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. There will also be a puppy fashion show! Barks & Brews will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

Denver Parade of Homes

Denver Parade of Homes — Denver Area

The 2018 Parade of Homes features 75 newly-designed and custom homes all over the greater metro area open to the public and free on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 26. Homes range from luxury show homes to affordably priced houses, from innovative to elegant located in neighborhoods throughout metro Denver – and they’re all new and all for sale. Designers have decorated these models to give visitors an idea of their possibilities. Some people visit with an eye to buy, while others just love to look and get decorating ideas for their own homes. The Parade’s website again features a map and an online tour planner to help make the best use of your Parade of Homes time. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Relay For Life

Relay For Life — Westminster

Relay For Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will host a walk this Saturday at Westminster City Park. The event begins at 3 p.m. with a ceremony honoring everyone who's been affected by cancer, followed by a walk. There will also be food and drinks at the closing ceremony. Registration for Relay For Life can be completed online.

WATCH | Relay for Life in Westminster this weekend

AXS

Slayer: Final World Tour — Greenwood Village

Slayer's final tour around the globe stops in Colorado on Saturday. The concert will be at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre at 4:30 p.m. with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death also performing. Slayer says they among "The Big Four" that defined trash-metal music, alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. Get your tickets at AXS.com.

The Magic Festival

Magic Festival — Northglenn

The 2nd Annual Magic Fest in Northglenn will feature over 30 magicians performing street magic, slight of hand, mentalism, card tricks and more. There will be performances for kids and performances for all ages. Ticketed shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the DL Parsons Theatre. A masquerade for adults 18 and older starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The family-friendly Magic Fest runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Northglenn Rec Center. Visit TheMagicFest.com for all the details.

Do you have an event you would like us to feature?

Send an email to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an unforgettable weekend!

© 2018 KUSA-TV