Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs.

There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a fun adventure waiting for you this weekend.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival — Olathe

Sweet corn season has arrived in Colorado! The annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival returns to Colorado's Western Slope on Saturday with food, contests, family-friendly activities and live music. Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn, two Pepsi beverages, live music starting at noon and a concert by country artist Eric Paslay. There will be food and craft vendors, non-profit booths and a beer and wine garden too. Tickets are available at the gate or online.

Luke Bryan

Country megastar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan is back in the Mile High City for a concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday. The "Rain is a Good Thing" singer will be kicking the dust up on the "What Makes You Country Tour" with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. The concert gets underway at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Adams County Fair — Brighton

The 2018 Adams County Fair runs through Sunday at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Friday is 9NEWS Kids Day at the fair with free kids zone activities, games, discounted carnival armbands and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Top Colorado mascots will also be there including Bernie of the Avalanche, Dinger of the Rockies, Slapshot of the Eagles and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. A demolition derby and fireworks show are set for Friday night, a NSPA Truck Pull on Saturday and a concert by Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon on Sunday. Free shuttle service to the Adams County Fair operates from Prairie View High School and Shadow Ridge Middle School. To see a complete fair schedule or to purchase tickets, visit AdamsCountyFair.com.

Northern Colorado will be in the fair spirit with the Larimer County Fair from Friday to Tuesday. The fair is free to attend and parking is free. Bring some money for the carnival, however, or grab a carnival Mega Pass at ComcastTix.com. PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo — Castle Rock

100 years of fun! The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo celebrates a big milestone this year. The 100th Annual event will be held Thursday to Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. This Colorado tradition features two entertainment stages, three PCRA rodeos, Xtreme Bulls, mutton bustin', a stick horse rodeo, carnival, pancake breakfast, FFA and 4-H exhibits and a livestock sale. Some of the many performers scheduled to perform this weekend include Face Vocal Band, Cody Johnson, Tris Munsick & The Innocents, Buckstein, Two Way Crossing, and the percussion dance group Powerhouse. You can buy tickets at the gate or DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com.

Archuleta County Fair — Pagosa Springs

The 67th Annual Archuleta County Fair takes place from Thursday to Sunday in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Daily activities at the fair include laser tag, kids train rides, food and product vendors, 4-H displays, petting farm, beer garden, entertainment and shows. "Bares, Broncs, 'n Bulls" is set for Friday night in the Rodeo Arena and a ranch rodeo will start at noon Saturday. Venture on ArchuletaCountyFair.com for the 2018 lineup of events.

Boulder County Fair — Longmont

The Boulder County Fair is the oldest fair in Colorado, operating since 1869. Kids, families and friends will enjoy lots of free entertainment and activities throughout the fair which runs from Friday to Sunday, August 12. A daily carnival, food and fare and joined by nightly entertainment events like concerts or rodeos. This weekend features a performance by the 101st Army Country Band on Friday night, a Mexican Rodeo on Saturday and bluegrass band Blue Canyon Boys this Sunday. For tickets and the massive 2018 schedule, check out BoulderCountyFair.org.

Elbert County Fair — Kiowa

This is the perfect weekend to experience the hot days and cool nights of summer at the county fair this weekend in Kiowa. The 2018 Elbert County Fair runs through Sunday and has livestock shows, kiddie rides, 4-H projects, market sale, shopping, horse shoe tournament and much more. A fair parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a family fun rodeo with mutton bustin' and bull riding and an ice cream eating contest. Check out the complete schedule at ElbertCountyFair.com.

Garfield County Fair — Rifle

The Western Slope has caught the fair bug as this weekend's Garfield County Fair is packed with events. As far as county fair concerts goes, it gets no bigger than Friday night's headliner Jon Pardi and special guest Midland. Pardi, who will also be performing in Denver with Luke Bryan on Friday night, just notched his third No. 1 country single "Heartache on the Dance Floor" and is one of the hottest new artists in country music. Midland are no slouches either, having earned two Grammy nominations for their hit "Drinkin' Problem." The Garfield Country Fair runs through Sunday with a rodeo, xtreme bulls, monster trucks, demolition derby, carnival, 4-H activties and much, much more. To see the schedule or to get tickets, visit GarfieldCountyFair.com.

Fremont County Fair — Cañon City

The final weekend of the Fremont County Fair will begin with a reward for senior citizens Friday morning. From 7:30 to 9 a.m. all seniors will receive a complimentary breakfast of biscuits and gravy from the Beta Zeta Sorority and the Fremont County Fair Board. Friday is also Family Day with fun and educational booths amd games just for the kiddos. The full schedule of all the 4-H activities planned on Saturday and Sunday is listed at FremontCountyFair.com.

Montezuma County Fair — Cortez

Southwest Colorado is ready for fair season with a packed lineup at 2018 Montezuma County Fair. The fair, which runs through Sunday, has 4-H exhibits, animal shows, lawn mower races, agricultural competitions, a car show and much more planned. The outdoor arena will be home to a concert by American Idol finalist Richie Law Thursday night, a ranch rodeo Friday and demolition derby Saturday evening. For tickets and information, head to MontezumaCountyFair.com.

Morgan County Fair — Brush

It's officially fair season in Morgan County with nearly two weeks of activities planned for the 2018 fair including 4-H exhibits, livestock shows, a pedal tractor pull, horse shows, family steak night and lots more. The 2018 fair at the Morgan County Fairgrounds continues through Thursday, August 9. Click here to see the full list of activities and events.

The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 117 years old in 2018. The first day of the fair on Saturday kicks off with a concert from country group Parmalee with special guest ZZ-3. A horse show and Vaqueros Gymkhana are on Sunday's lineup. The fair also features a carnival, vendors and extreme raptor shows has festivities scheduled through Saturday, August 11. See a full fair schedule here.

Sedgwick County Fair — Julesburg

The Sedgwick County Fair opened Wednesday and has festivities scheduled through Sunday. The theme this year is "Sew It, Grow It, Show It." A sheep and goat show, rabbit and poultry show, beef show, and junior rodeo will be held Friday. The Sedgwick County Fair Parade will step off Saturday morning at 10. A demolition derby with compact and full size cars roars into action at 5:30 p.m. Sunday's events include a parade of champions and livestock sale.

Rio Blanco County Fair — Meeker

Forget your labor and bring your neighbor to the 2018 Rio Blanco County Fair. The 2018 fair is underway now and concludes Saturday in Meeker. A full day of 4-H activities ends with a free concert Friday evening. A lil' buckeroo rodeo takes place on Saturday as well as a bake sale. Check out the schedule at RBC.us.

Teller County Fair — Cripple Creek

Two full weekends of fun in Cripple Creek comes to a close on Sunday but not before lots of fun events. Friday night a livestock auction will be followed by the royalty crowning and concert by Thomas Fountain. Family Fun Day on Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the always-delightful Demolition Derby at 4 p.m. The final day of the fair includes Cowboy Church services and Rough Stock Rodeo with Mutton Bustin'. Here's the Teller County Fair schedule.

San Luis Valley Fair — Monte Vista

The theme of the 116th San Luis Valley Fair is "Blue Jeans 'N Country Dreams." The 2018 fair begins Saturday and will run through August 11. Colorado Truck & Tractor Pullers Association has an event set for this Saturday at 6 p.m. Check out the full schedule for the upcoming week at SanLuisValleyFair.com.

Yuma County Fair — Yuma

Yuma County has been known since 1915 to have one of the state's finest fairs. This year's fair runs through Wednesday with a packed lineup this weekend. Competitions and livestock judging are set for Friday and Saturday with the Ranch Rodeo beginning Saturday night at 7. Cowboy Church services begin Sunday's festivities including horse racing, draft horse pulling and a Yuma County Ministerial Associations Program on Sunday night. See a complete fair schedule at YumaCounty.net.

Baca County Fair — Springfield

The final weekend of the Baca County Fair has numerous 4-H events scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Dry Creek Ranch Rodeo has a start time of 7 p.m. Friday with the Colorado Cowgirls performing as well. The Baca County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a community BBQ. The Antique Tractor Pull and dance complete the festivities this weekend in Springfield.

Crested Butte Arts Festival — Crested Butte

Now in it's 46th year, the Crested Butte Arts Festival features amazing art, cuisine, entertainment, artist demonstrations, children's activities and art auction in one of the most picturesque towns in America. The 2018 festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday on Elk Avenue in Downtown Crested Butte. Parking and admission are free at the festival.

ARISE Music Festival — Loveland

Sunrise Ranch in Loveland is the site of ARISE Musical Festival this weekend. This year's lineup includes Slightly Stoopid, Thievery Corporation, OPIUO, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Living Legends, Pepper, Ott., Quixotic, Everyone Orchestra, The Lil Smokes, Start Making Sense, Kitchen Dwellers, Bass Physics, Ayla Nereo and dozens more. The festival, which aims to inspire positivity, joy and active engagement in issues of social justice, has a long-standing leave-no-trace ethos and will plant one tree for every ticket sold. The festival runs Friday to Sunday and tickets are found at ARISEFestival.com.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival

Taste of Ethiopia Festival — Denver

The 6th Annual Taste of Ethiopia Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience of unique food, music, arts, crafts and more. Saturday's festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parkfield Lake Park in northeast Denver. The festival will have some of the area's best Ethiopian restaurants and caterers as well as live music, entertainment, cultural dance shows, the sacred Ethiopian coffee ceremony and lots of vendors with products and arts. Admission to the festival is free!

Leadville Boom Days — Leadville

High in the Rocky Mountains, Leadville Boom Days is a three-day celebration of food, arts, crafts, fun and family-friendly activities. Leadville Boom Days are a historical celebration of the Old West with gunslingers, burro races, contests of mining skill and a street fair with over 100 food and craft booths. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday with the annual Boom Days Parade on Saturday with step-off at 10 a.m. sharp. The Cloud City Cruisers Car Club will present The Boomin' Auto Show following the parade. Breakfast on the Courthouse Lawn will be served from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for $8.

Littleton Twilight Criterium

Littleton Twilight Criterium — Littleton

The 2018 Littleton Twilight Criterium and Bike Fest will take place Saturday from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. A criterium is a bike race on a short, closed circuit course which is great for spectators because the races fly by every few minutes at nearly 30 miles per hour. Saturday's race takes place on the streets of Historic Downtown Littleton with some of the best racers in the country. The event also includes a beer garden and live music from Delta Sonics, Arena Rock All Stars, and Funkiphino.

Beaver Creek Art Festival

Beaver Creek Art Festival — Avon

Picturesque Avon will be holding an annual outdoor arts festival on Saturday and Sunday. Local and national artists from 30 different states will be showcasing their work in paintings, jewelry, mixed media, pottery and more. The 36th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is free. A free shuttle will run from the parking lots along Highway 6 to Beaver Creek Village.

Denver International Festival

Denver International Festival — Denver

Denver's Civic Center Park will be home to the 3rd Annual Denver International Festival this Saturday. The event is a free celebration of hte best traditional food, music, art, beer and wine from Colorado and abroad. Downtown Denver will be filled with international flavors, artwork and music with over 25 performers, 20 food trucks, 50 vendors, a kids village and more. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for one day only.

Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is the site of the Rocky Mountain Air & Ground Festival on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus, the skies over the airport will again feature aerobatic acts and fly-bys. The grounds of the airport will be filled with unique and antique aircraft and automobiles for viewing including a 1923 Kissel "Gold Bug" once owned by Amelia Earhart and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. The Collector Car Council of Colorado will be holding a car show and swap meet as well, with one hundred vendors selling used car and truck parts. The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with aerobatics from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Colorado Irish Festival

Colorado Scottish Festival — Edgewater

The 55th Annual Scottish Festival and Rocky Mountain Highland Games return this weekend at Citizens Park in Edgewater. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday with a special Saturday night concert at the Citizen Pavilion with food, wine, beer and spirits available for purchase. The two-day festival includes massed pipes and drums with a parade of clans, historical re-enactors, a parade of British dogs, non-stop Celtic music, solo piping, drum, athletic and dance competitions, vendors with Celtic merchandise, Irish step dancing, whiskey tasting, a Renaissance Scots Village, children's activities and more. A British car show will be held on Sunday. To see a complete entertainment lineup or to get single-day or weekend passes, head to ScottishGames.org.

Rocky Mountain Irish Gathering — Fort Collins

Downtown Fort Collins is going green. The 10th Annual Rocky Mountain Irish Gathering celebrates all things Irish. The Gathering will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live music, dances, food and beer. Sunday is "Red Hair Day" where entry is just $6 if you have this unique gene. Tickets can be purchased at the festival entry gates.

Relay For Rescue

Relay for Rescue — Denver

Relay for Rescue is a charity bar crawl, relay race and scavenger hunt that will raise money for ten local animal welfare organizations. Participants will be able to visit nine venues while competing for a grand prize while enjoying "tasks" like a three-legged race, balloon hop, locked elbows and more. Tickets are $35 online and you receive a t-shirt, drink tickets, raffle tickets for prizes and a donation in your name. The event starts Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Blake Street Tavern.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

The sounds and flavors of Appalachia are coming to the Rockies. The 22nd Annual Bluegrass & Beer Festival has down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music. There will be more than 40 craft breweries and 14 national and regional bluegrass acts on three stages. The 22nd Annual event will be held Saturday and Sunday at River Run Village in Keystone. You can snag your tickets at KeystoneFestivals.com.

Walk Like MADD

Walk Like MADD — Denver

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of Walk Like MADD, which aims to rally thousands across the country to create a future of "No More Victims." The Denver Walk Like MADD will take place on Saturday at Denver's Sloan Lake. The event is held to remember those killed by drunk driving and to raise funds for medical and legal assistance for those affected by drunk driving crashes, to support law enforcement and to work towards tougher laws for drunk driving offenders. Race registration is available at WalkLikeMADD.org or on-site starting at 7:30 a.m. The race will step off at 9:30 a.m.

Telluride Jazz Festival

Telluride Jazz Festival — Telluride

The Telluride Jazz Festival is back for three days of world-class jazz, funk, soul, folk and gospel music. The event also has on-site camping, free yoga session, cozy late night club shows, interactive artist performances, children's activities, outdoor recreation and more. The 2018 lineup includes Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Irma Thomas, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band, BadBadNotGood, Turkuaz, Cory Henry & the Fuck Apostles, Gogo Penguin, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, No BS! Brass Band, Nachito Herrera Trio, Polyrhythmics, Tyree Morris and Hearts of Worship, The Lao Tizer Quartet, Pete Muller and Friends, Crescent Super Band, Stillwater All-Stars, J-Calvin, The Hooligan Brass Band, The Inevitables, The McCarthy Trio, The Speakeasy Jazz Quartet, and The Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz Ensemble. The 42nd Annual Telluride Jazz Festival runs Friday to Sunday and tickets are at TellurideJazz.org.

Denver Burger Battle — Denver

The Denver Burger Battle has one goal: to determine the best burger in Colorado. At least 18 of Colorado's best restaurants will compete for bragging rights of Best Burger with judges and the people each having a voice. The burger battle takes place Thursday night from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Quad Park at Auraria Campus. Tickets are available online. Since this event features an open bar, the kids are better left at home.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

Colorado Renaissance Festival — Larkspur

It's your last opportunity to take a magical tour through time and legend in 2018. Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the Colorado Renaissance Festival this year. Now in it's 42nd season, the festival features art, food, jousting, merriment and a cast of hundreds spread throughout the festival and on seven stages. Avoid the ticket lines by purchasing at ColoradoRenaissance.com or at King Soopers.

Winter Park Beer Festival — Winter Park

Winter Park's Hideaway Park will be the site of Saturday's Winter Park Beer Festival. Over two dozen Colorado breweries will be offering their suds for sampling. The festival, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., will also have live music from Buffalo Commons and The Company Stores. Grab your tickets at WinterParkBeerFestival.com.

Ralston House

The Ralston House in Arvada is holding their 12th Annual .5K Endurance Challenge on Saturday starting with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at 10 a.m. near the Old Town library at Olde Town Arvada. There will be live music by the Funk Uglies, chair massages, face painting, balloon animals, carnival games, police and fire vehicles, a safety fair, freebies, food and more. Proceeds from the event will go to support Ralston House, a non-profit that provides a safe place for child and teen survivors of abuse to tell their stories and begin the healing process. Race registration is available at RalstonHouse.org.

Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival — Breckenridge

Now in its 17th year, the Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival was ranked No. 23 on Sunshine Artist's top 200 fine art festivals list. The show this year will feature 80 artists from around the nation presenting ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass, sculpture and more. The Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival will run from Thursday morning to Saturday evening at Main Street Station, on the corner of S. Main St. and Park Ave. and admission is free.

Fun at the Firehouse Free Day — Denver

The Denver Firefighters Museum is holding a special free day event on Saturday. There will be family-friendly activities as well, plus the chance to meet real Denver firefighters and tours of the historic museum building. The special activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the museum will be open until 4. The Denver Firefighters Museum is located at 1326 Tremont Pl.

Terrain Racing

Terrain Racing — Colorado Springs

Terrain Racing is an obstacle course that anyone can do and a race that will challenge anyone. The course will be at RAM Off Road in Colorado Springs on Saturday with over 20 obstacles and mud pits to challenge you, your family and your friends. In addition to the main 5K race with obstacles, there is also an unlimited lap option for those that need bragging rights and kids races. You can register for the races at TerrainRacing.com and there is no charge for spectators.

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

After 31 years in the History Colorado-owned Pearce McAllister Cottage, the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys will be closing its City Park West location this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be the last days to see the artisan dollhouses, antique dolls and vintage toys at the museum's first home at 1880 Gaylord St. The museum is currently raising funds for a new space that will have improved parking and accessibility. The museum's hours this weekend are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

San Luis Valley Beat the Head BBQ event returns this weekend to Cole Park in Alamosa. The BBQ competition on Saturday is a Kansas City Barbecue Society and Rocky Mountain BBQ Association event. Cookers will compete for prizes in chicken, pork, ribs, brisket, steak and the People's Choice categories. Some pre-main event events will take place Friday including a Steak Cook-off, a Kids-Q (for the budding BBQ chef in your family) and a Corn-Hole Tournament. On Saturday morning the Hogwaller Mud Run will start and finish from Cole Park where the smell of BBQ will entice you to finish quickly. To see a complete schedule or to register for a BBQ event, visit SLVBeatTheHeat.com.

Rocky Mountain Half Marathon

Rocky Mountain Half Marathon & 5K — Estes Park

Chose your preferred race length - half marathon, 5K or Elk Double (half marathon + 5K) - and enjoy the fresh air of the mountains in summertime. The courses start and finish by the lake at the fairgrounds in Estes Park. The races are set for early Saturday morning. An expo is set for Friday afternoon for bib and shirt pickup as well as an opportunity for s'more cooking and vendor browsing. Race registration information can be found at VacationRaces.com.

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton — Greenwood Village

Classic rock veterans Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton have reunited for a summer tour across North America. The tour, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Steve Miller Band, stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Saturday night. In addition to the bands' respective sets, Frampton will jam with Miller mid-set. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Bart Young/Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy — Commerce City

The Rapids are back in action at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend for a heated matchup with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Vintage Market Days — Denver

Vintage Market Days is a market featuring art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings and more. The show is back in Colorado this weekend at the National Western Complex. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.

Dam Ducky Derby — Evergreen

The 9th Annual Dam Ducky Derby is this Saturday at downtown Evergreen. At this delightful event, spectators buy one more more uniquely-numbered ducks. The ducks are then dumped by fire truck above the dam into Bear Creek below. The ducks race down the creek with cash prizes going to the winning ducks. There will also be trolley horse rides on Main Street, food vendors, music, carnival games and other family-friendly activities. Dam Ducky Derby starts at 11 a.m. and ducks drop at 1 p.m. Buy your ducks ahead of time at DowntownEvergreen.com.

Denver Broncos Training Camp — Englewood

The Broncos resume training camp practices this weekend. The team will hold open and free practices on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and gates at 8 a.m. Practice will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. Have your Sharpies ready: fans will have the opportunity to get some player autographs after practice. The Broncos, 9NEWS and Volunteers of America will be collecting school supplies at the entrance gate to all training camp practices. Fans are encouraged to bring backpacks, binders, notebooks, markers, crayons and monetary donations to help out. Fans you visit the Stuff for Students tent will be entered to win an autographed Broncos football.

