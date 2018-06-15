KUSA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos Training Camp — Denver

Broncos Country can exhale: the offseason is over with the arrival of training camp. The Broncos will host 13 open practices at UCHealth Training Center beginning Saturday. The team will practice Saturday through Wednesday. Parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates will open at 8 a.m. and each practice will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For the second consecutive year, fans will be able to purchase food from food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. Other practices are scheduled for August 3-5, August 7-9 and August 14-15. Send us your Training Camp photos by using #WeAreBRONCOS on social media.

Buffalo Bill Days

Buffalo Bill Days — Golden

Golden's Buffalo Bill Days celebration began in the 1940s as a trail ride up Lookout Mountain to Buffalo Bill's grave. The four-day celebration is now the largest community celebration held in Golden. Buffalo Bills Days begins Thursday with a golf tournament at Applewood Golf Course. A festival will run from Friday to Sunday with arts, crafts, children's activities, live music, food and merchandise vendors, beer and mechanical bull riding at Parfet Park. Saturday morning there will be a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Golden Fire Department at 10th and Arapahoe followed by "The Best of the West" Parade at 10 a.m. After the parade Cody's Wild West reenactment will take place at Lions Park. Events set for Sunday include a 17th Annual Car Show and Muttin Bustin at the Lions Park ballfields. To see a complete schedule, head to BuffaloBillsDays.com.

Denver Center

Les Misérables — Denver

One of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history has returned to Colorado. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables is "an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit." This epic and uplifting story features the beloved songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One More Day," and many more. Les Misérables will play at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, August 5. Tickets are sold at DenverCenter.org.

Color in Motion 5K

Color in Motion 5K — Colorado Springs

Saturday's Color in Motion is not your typical 5K. Participants will start the race in clean white shirts but will quickly get blasted with a Mega Color Blaster. Throughout the course are four more color stations where runners will get plastered with even more color. Music at each station pumps up runners who receive a medal at the finish and can then enjoy the Color Bash after party. The Color in Motion 5K takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Colorado Springs' Memorial Park. Registration is done at ColorinMotion5K.com.

Bubble RUN

Bubble RUN — Denver

There's not one, but two unique races in Colorado this weekend. The Bubble RUN will be at Lowry's Great Lawn Park on Saturday. Straight out of Willy Wonka's factory, this is a walk or run that the whole family will enjoy - if you don't mind getting covered in bubbles and foam from head to toe! The finish line will have music, food and drink to ensure that everyone has a terrific time. To learn more or to register, visit BubbleRun.com.

Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce

Elevation Celebration — Conifer

The 6th Annual Elevation Celebration, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is Conifer's signature summer festival. There's a street fair with music, vendors, food, games and more all on Sutton Road. The Conifer Elevation Run/Walk is set for Saturday featuring a 10K, 5K and 2-mile fun run. The courses celebrate the Conifer Trails and will explore the scenic Aspen Park neighborhoods on paved and dirt roads and trails. On-site registration will take place at West Jeff Elementary School. A complete schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Thinkstock

River Run Village Art Festival — Keystone

Keystone's River Run Village is where over 80 artists from around the country will convene on Saturday and Sunday. The 3rd Annual River Run Village Art Festival will showcase original art including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media and much more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival — Denver

Colorado's annual celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Denver's Sloan Lake. The biggest pan-Asian Dragon Boat Festival in the country, this festival features Dragon Boat races across Sloan Lake beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. There will also be five stages with live music, performing arts, martial arts and educational shows. It wouldn't be a festival without delicious food. The "Taste of Asia" food vendors on site will have cuisines from China, India, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Hawaii, Ethiopia, Mexico and the U.S. Admission to the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is free and free shuttle service will run from CU's Auraria campus.

Thinkstock

Arapahoe County Fair — Aurora

The Arapahoe County Fair is now underway in Aurora with a packed schedule from Thursday to Sunday. Daily activities include a carnival, petting farm, kids' corral and mutton bustin'.. There are exhibits in 4-H beef, sheep, goat, llama, alpaca, swine, poultry, and rabbits, pie-eating contests, potato-peeling contests, gardening displays, cake displays, bee keeper displays, puppy yoga and much more. Musicians scheduled to perform include Tyler Walker Band, Brian Hornbuckle, Home Brood Band, Buckstein, Kelli Said, Richie Law, The Corporation and You Knew Me When and fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Head to ArapahoeCountyFair.com to see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets.

Thinkstock

Kit Carson County Fair — Burlington

The 101st Annual Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo is underway at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds. All types of animals and exhibits are being shown by FFA and 4-H members, plus there are carnival rides, food and music. Friday night features a rodeo at 8 p.m. with a concert by Jake Worthington afterwards and Diamond Rio will perform after Saturday night's rodeo.

Thinkstock

Mesa County Fair — Grand Junction

The Mesa County Fair is the premier event of the summer in Grand Junction. Held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, the fair includes a carnival, animals, 4-H projects and delicious food. A wine tasting as well as pro bull riding take place Thursday, a working ranch rodeo on Friday and demolition derby on Saturday. The fair also features vendors from Fruita, Grand Junction, Collbran, DeBeque, Palisade and unincorporated areas like Mesa, Molina, Mack, Gateway and Whitewater. The 2018 Mesa County Fair runs through Sunday.

Thinkstock

The annual Eagle County Fair is underway and will be open through Saturday. Admission to the fair and rodeo grounds is free and guests can view livestock exhibits, browse vendors booths, check out the chainsaw wood carving demonstrations and participate in educational seminars. PRCA-sanctioned Pro Rodeos will take place each night beginning at 7 p.m. Avoid the lines at the fair and get your tickets at EagleCounty.us.

Thinkstock

Weld County Fair — Greeley

The Weld County Fair turns 100 in 2018! The fair is a free, annual event in Greeley open to the public with music, food, displays, a car show and more. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open through Monday at the historic Island Grove Regional Park.

Thinkstock

Crowley County Days — Ordway

Ordway's is the site of the 2018 Crowley County Days. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday there will be kids events with the rodeo starting at 7. The 2nd Annual 3K Color Run is set for Saturday at 7 a.m. followed by the Crowley County Days Parade which steps off at 10. The Flying W Wranglers will perform a concert Saturday night at the Crowley County Fairgrounds. You can view a complete schedule here.

Thinkstock

Phillips County Fair — Holyoke

The Phillips County Fair is in full swing with events scheduled through Sunday. A parade step off Saturday at 10 a.m. and a bull riding, bull fighting and mutton bustin' set for 7 p.m. New in 2018 is an American Ninja Warrior course on Friday and Saturday, a jerky class, trash-to-treasure class and a Parade of Champions in the livestock arena Friday afternoon. PhillipsCoFair.com has a full 2018 fair schedule.

Thinkstock

Eastern Colorado Roundup — Akron

Washington County is celebrating 120 years of "Country Nights and Carnival Lights" at the 2018 Eastern Colorado Roundup. The Roundup, which runs through Saturday, features fun for all ages with 4-H youth projects, delicious food and friends. Chauncey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band will perform at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday night with special guests Jon Reep and Braydon Zink. Tickets can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. A NSPA Sled Pull starts at 4 p.m. Saturday with tickets available online.

Thinkstock

Montrose County Fair — Montrose

The 2018 Montrose County Fair is now open and has events scheduled through Saturday at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. One of the craziest FMX stunt teams in the world, the Stunt Riders, will perform a show Friday night in the arena. Saturday night's rodeo is set for 7 p.m. with a concert by country music star Clare Dunn at 9. Montrose County Fair tickets can be purchased online.

AEG Live

Shania Twain — Denver

After a three-year touring absence, Shania Twain is hitting the road for the "Now Tour," which will stop at Denver's Pepsi Center on Friday. Bastian Baker will also be performing. The tour is just the fourth major tour of Twain's career and her first since 2015. Tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

Colorado Pet Fest — Colorado Springs

The best doggone pawty this weekend will be at Colorado Springs' Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center. Saturday's Colorado Pet Fest features shopping, demonstrations, contests, vendors, food, beer and entertainment. Over 100 vendors will be offering handmade pet products including collars, leashes, clothing, gifts and pet food. Each admission ticket is $5 per human and includes one free pet admission and a Colorado Pet Fest dog bandana and a goody gift bag. Colorado Pet Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Thinkstock by Getty

Evergreen Jazz Festival — Evergreen

The 17th Annual Evergreen Jazz Festival takes place Friday to Sunday at five festival venues in the scenic mountain community of Evergreen. Performers scheduled this year include After Midnight, Carl Sonny Leyland Trio, Felonius Smith Trio, Gypsy Swing Revue, Holland-Coots Quintet, Ivory&Gold, Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles, Queen City Jazz Band, Rock Island Roustabouts, The Brain Cloud and more. Tickets are available for the full weekend, full days and each session at EvergreenJazz.org.

Grand Lake Chamber

Grand Lake Classic Boat Show — Grand Lake

Grand Lake's annual boat show returns Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The boat show is an in-water display of classic boats. Boat owners will be on hand to talk to attendees. The boat show will be followed by a boat parade of the water front and lake shore. The Grand Lake Community House will also have a presentation and display on the history of boating on Grand Lake. Admission to the Grand Lake Classic Boat Show is free.

David Grapes II; Little Theatre of the Rockies

Catch Me If You Can — Greeley

Little Theatre of the Rockies will open their newest production this weekend at the Langworthy Theatre on the University of Northern Colorado campus. Based on the hit Steven Spielberg film, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. The musical about Frank Abignale, Jr. was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday. Grab your tickets at LittleTheatreRockies.com.

Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Albuquerque Isotopes — Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox will be in action this weekend at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs. The Sky Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will finish off a home stand with a three-game series against Albuquerque. Friday night will have a post-game fireworks show, Saturday is 'Cyber & A.I. Nintendo Night' with a pre-game Drone and Robotics clinic and post-game Nintendo-themed fireworks show and Sunday is a highly-popular 50-cent hot dog game. You can beat the box office lines by getting your tickets at MiLB.com.

Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies poses on photo day during MLB Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Patrick Smith/Getty

After facing the World Series Champion Houston Astros earlier in the week, the Rockies take on another American League team with a three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics. The first 15,000 fans to Friday night's game will get 25th Anniversary Fire Up the Fountains shirts while Star Wars Chewbacca Beverage Wraps will be handed out on Saturday. Sunday afternoon's game is Faith Day featuring Passion. Get your tickets at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

Grand Junction Rockies vs. Orem Owlz — Grand Junction

The Colorado Rockies' rookie-affiliate will be in action this weekend at Grand Junction's Suplizio Field. The Grand Junction Rockies will have a short two-game series with the Orem Owlz. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Fans who arrive early on Saturday can snag a free water bottle from City Market. The Rockies have a three-game series at home with Ogden that is set for Monday to Wednesday. Grand Junction Rockies tickets can be purchased at MiLB.com or at the Suplizio Field box office.

Wray Chamber of Commerce

Wray Daze — Wray

Wray's fair weekend arrives this last weekend of July. Lots of Wray Daze events are planned all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday that are sure to please the entire family. On Friday, merchants in downtown will have sidewalk sales, the Wray Aquatic Center will have a free swim day and a family fun night will have booths, games, vendors and lots of food. Saturday's events include a chuck wagon breakfast, a car show, a toy drive, a free community BBQ, rubber duck race, beer keg fights and the Wray Daze Parade. Visit WrayChamber.net for a complete Wray Daze schedule.

Sign Language Culture Festival

Sign Language Culture Festival — Denver

The first 258 Deaf St. Sign Language Culture Festival will take place at the National Western Complex Stadium Arena this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will recognize sign language users in their true form and celebrate the great diversity in the sign language community. The event features fun activities and exhibits including "Deaf Got Talent" programming, variety shows, live music, meet and greet opportunities with Deafies in Drag, food trucks and prize giveaways. Tickets are just $5 and available at 258DeafSt.com.

Disney

If you have never been to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in downtown Pueblo, you need to check it out. There will be a free showing of Pixar's Coco at the Riverwalk on Saturday night. The event, sponsored by Security Service, will have free popcorn as well and the movie begins at dusk. Coco won the Academy Award for Best Animated Movie earlier this year. Pueblo's Historic Arkansas Riverwalk has many restaurant and shopping opportunities as well as boating activities.

Proctor's Garden Tour

Horticulturalist and 9NEWS gardening expert Rob Proctor is opening his spectacular private garden to benefit the Dumb Friends League. Proctor's Garden Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at Tagawa Gardens for $8 while the suggested donation at the event is $10.

Valdamir Bukalo, Fit Foodie 5K

Eat your way to the most delicious finish line ever at the Fit Foodie Festival and 5K. The 5K race features bites of food from tasting stations along the course. After the race participants at the festival will enjoy mouthwatering food, a beer garden, culinary and fitness demonstrations and more. All runners receive a finisher's medal and goody bag with gifts from health and wellness brands. The Fit Foodie Festival & 5K takes place Saturday morning at Westminster City Park. Registration is available at FitFoodieRun.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days — Cheyenne

It's the final weekend of the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. The 122nd Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days will run through Sunday with daily rodeos, an Indian Village, midway carnival, old frontier town and big-name night show entertainment acts. Platinum-selling rock stars Nickelback are scheduled to perform Thursday night, Toby Keith on Friday and Dierks Bentley with special guest Kip Moore on Saturday. Dozens (and dozens) of horse-drawn vehicles and some of the top marching bands in the country will parade through Downtown Cheyenne Saturday morning. And don't miss out on the fantastic free pancake breakfast set for Friday morning that brings the whole town out. A complete schedule and tickets to the "Daddy of 'em All" are available at CFDRodeo.com.

Underground Music Showcase

Underground Music Showcase — Denver

This weekend's Underground Music Showcase features four outdoor stages and more than 20 indoor venues. Among the dozens of artists and bands scheduled this year are Alvvays, BJ the Chicago Kid, Cloud Cult, Escort, Mothers, Night Beats, Superchunk, White Denim, Hot 8 Brass Band, Duckwrth and Deerhunter. The music festival, which takes place along South Broadway in Denver, runs from Friday to Sunday with full-weekend or single-day tickets available online.

Thinkstock

Glenwood Car Show — Glenwood Springs

The 15th Annual Glenwood Car Show weekend will begin with a cruise-in at Vicco's Charcoalburger Drive-In on Friday night. The car show will begin Saturday morning at Glenwood Springs High School with dozens of cool cars, from classic to modern to modified, on display. You can register your vehicle for the Glenwood Car Show online.

Thinkstock

Denver Summer Brew Fest — Denver

Beer lovers, rejoice: the annual Denver Summer Brew Fest is this Friday and Saturday at Mile High Station. Over 35 breweries will be on hand offering samples of more than 100 beers and ciders. The festival takes place inside Mile High Station and spreads out into the parking lots where there will be live music and food trucks. Single-day and two-day general admission and VIP tickets are available online.

Ellie Stevens

VegFest Colorado — Broomfield

Broomfield's 1st Bank Center is the new home of VegFest Colorado, a two-day fair that promotes a plant-based or vegan lifestyle. Expert chefs will be on hand for demonstrations on how to prepare world-class vegan dishes and renowned speakers will speak on health, diet and environmental issues. Festival organizers say there will be commercial and non-profit vendors, food samples, live music and family-friendly activities. VegFest Colorado runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10.

Fort Collins Fringe Festival

Fort Collins Fringe Festival — Fort Collins

The Fringe Festival is a live, performance art festival featuring theatre, magic, dance, film, puppetry, circus, fire-breathing and more. The festival is open and non-juried so festival goers can see several performances over the course of an evening at the festival. Some of the venues this year include the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery Otterbox Digital Dome, The Lyric, Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House and Bas Bleu Theatre. The 6th Annual Fort Collins Fringe Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday. To see a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit FringeFestivalFortCollins.com.

Dash for Smiles

Stapleton Central Park will be home base of Sunday's Dash for Smiles 5K run and walk. The event aims to raise funds for the cleft lip and palate programs at the Children's Hospital Colorado's Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic and Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. Sunday's run and walk will start at 8:30 a.m. with water and snacks provided. Boggy Draw Brewery will host a beer garden afterwards. If you'd like to register for the Dash for Smiles, visit DashForSmiles.org.

Fort Collins Human Race

Fort Collins Human Race — Fort Collins

No matter what your age or ability level, there's a race on Saturday in Fort Collins that will be perfect for you. The Fort Collins Human Race has a half marathon set for 7 a.m. followed by a 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kids run. Participants of the 5K race have a unique opportunity to race the Fort Collins Trolley up and down Mountain Avenue. If you can out run the trolley, you'll win special "bragging rights swag." A post-race party with a Snooze pancake breakfast and Horse & Dragon beer garden will be open to all participants. Race registration is available online at FortCollinsHumanRace.com and at the race site at Civic Center Park.

Thirsty Fest

ThirstyFest — Denver

The ThirstyFest is a beer festival supported by Rocky Mountain Water Environmental Association, with all the proceeds benefiting Water For People. The inaugural festival will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Downtown Denver on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over a dozen Colorado breweries will be on hand along with food trucks and live music. Drink a beer for a cause and get your tickets at AXS.com.

Rocky Mountain Tea Festival

Rocky Mountain Tea Festival — Boulder

The Rocky Mountain Tea Festival, hosted at The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, has been educating guests about tea for over 15 years. Speakers and industry leaders will be on hand to teach seminars, workshops and host tea tastings. The festival offers a non-competitive forum for lovers of tea to come and discuss their favorite beverage. The 2018 festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday and in addition to workshops also will have a tea dinner, tea marketplace, art exhibit and children's tea party. Some of the events require reservations so visit RockyMtnTeaFestival.com to learn more.

WarBird Auto Classic

WarBird Auto Classic — Watkins

A staple of Watkins and Adams County will return on Saturday to Front Range Airport. The WarBird Auto Classic is a World War II-era airshow and showcase for over thirty vintage planes and 500 show cars. There will also be entertainment, local artists and vendors. All the proceeds from the event will be donated to charities directly benefiting veterans and officers in blue. The WarBird Auto Classic runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at WarBirdAutoClassic.com.

Dash Events LLC

Cheesman Park Art Fest — Denver

The Cheesman Park Art Fest will return for a 6th year this weekend to one of Denver's most historic parks. The free two-day festival runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day. Over 130 artists and craftsmen from 30 states will showcase their work in pottery, jewelry, glass, painting and much more. The festival will also feature food trucks and live music. For a full music lineup, visit DashEventsDenver.com.

Mallory Davis, KUSA

Beautiful Georgetown is home to a Historic Home and Garden Tour this weekend called "Parlours & Perennials." The tour will feature private homes, gardens and other historic sites in the Georgetown-Silver Plume National Historic Landmark District. Some of the homes on the tour were owned by the wealthiest professionals who were vital to the town's gold and silver mines in the 1800s. You can take a "peak into the past" this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get your tickets online.

