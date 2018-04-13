Mother's Day weekend features numerous fun events for the whole family including a food truck carnival, a chocolate festival, music festival and art show. If Mom is up for a sporting event, the Rapids, Rockies, Sky Sox and Raptors are all at home this weekend. If you're a fan of bacon and beer, a festival at Mile High Stadium is sure to delight. No matter where you live in Colorado there is a unique event near you:

Bacon and Beer Classic

Bacon and Beer Classic — Denver

The Bacon and Beer Classic is back at Mile High Stadium for a third year. Held on the field of the stadium, the event features 100+ beers from regional breweries, 30+ bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, a blind beer taste test, a bacon-eating contest, lawn games, music and more. The event is for adults 21 and older only. Tickets are available online at BaconandBeerClassic.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

Colorado Chocolate Festival — Denver

The ultimate chocolate experience will be at the Denver Mart on Friday and Saturday where you can sample and buy the finest chocolates in Colorado from 80+ vendors. There will also be speakers, cooking demos, wine tastings, fun contests, Mother's Day gifts, games, kids activities and more spread over 30,000 square feet. Admission is $5 and sample tickets are sold separately. Tickets are available online at COChocolateFests.com and parking is free.

Thinkstock by Getty

Trout Fishing Tournament — Lakewood

Anglers, rejoice! Cast your line and show off your skill in this tournament at Bear Creek Lake Park. Two-person teams will compete in watercraft and shore fishing categories. The target will be rainbow or brown trout and the winner will be determined by weight with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place. The tournament begins Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available online at Lakewood.org/FishingTournament.

9NEWS Shred-a-thon — Denver Area

Pack up your unneeded receipts, bank statements and other documents and bring them to the 2018 Shred-a-thon on Saturday. The Shred-a-thon is a yearly fundraiser for the Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers program. For a donation to help fight crime in your community, you can have up to three legal-sized paper boxes or kitchen sized garbage bags of personal documents shredded on the spot. There are six locations on Saturday: Westminster, Golden, downtown Denver, northeast Denver, Aurora and Centennial. For location information, click here.

Thinkstock

Mother's Day Celebrations — Across Colorado

Mother’s Day is all about thanking your mom for her love, compassion and kindness. However, who says you can’t show your love without breaking the bank? Most mothers appreciate the value of finding the best deal, no matter the occasion. Here are some of the best Mother’s Day deals around Denver.

Fairmount Cemetery

Mother's Day Tour at Fairmount Cemetery — Denver

One unique event that caught our eye takes place at a cemetery on Saturday. A special "Mother's Day Tour" at Fairmount Cemetery will offer a look at the gravesites of some of Colorado's most famous women, with actresses performing as some of those women. The roughly two-hour tour is great way to learn about and honor some of Colorado's most famous moms. The tour will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 and mothers are free when accompanied by a paying child or adult. Tickets are available online.

Photo Courtesy: Old Scarff/Getty Images

Aurora Mini-Con — Aurora

The Aurora Public Library will be hosting its first-ever free festival about comics, cosplay and all things pop culture on Saturday at the Central Library on Alameda Parkway. The family-friendly event will include superheroes, Star Wars and Game of Thrones theme crafts, panel discussions, exhibits, a cosplay costume contest and a mini Hogwarts activity. The Mini-Con runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. For a complete list of venders and activities, visit AuroraGov.org/Mini-Con.

Thinkstock

Food Truck Carnival — Northglenn

Food trucks, carnival rides, brew battle and live music headline Northglenn's Food Truck Carnival. There will be 20 carnival rides, midway game booths and a few dozen food trucks. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the southeast corner of 120th and I-25 and admission is free. Lots of parking will be available at the Wagon Road Park-n-Ride. To see a list of all the food trucks and their delicious creations, and to get a $5 off carnival ticket, visit FoodTruckCarnival.com.

Thinkstock

Diversity TennisFest — Aurora

United States Tennis Association Colorado is holding its 12th annual Diversity TennisFest on Saturday at 10 a.m. The free tennis festival at Aurora's Utah Park aims to engage youth and parents of all ages in a fun healthy activity while teaching the benefits of the life-long sport of tennis. There will be free tennis instruction and games for youth and parents of all abilities. Rackets will be provided and registration is not required.

Garrett W. Ellwood/Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls — Commerce City

The Rapids are back in Colorado on Saturday for a big matchup against the New York Red Bulls. It's been two years since the Red Bulls visited Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Red Bulls (5-3-0) just defeated rival New York City FC while the Rapids (2-4-2) look to bounce back after three straight losses. Special "Are You in for 90?" ticket packages are available for this match which include a south endline ticket, a 90 Shilling beer and a co-branded Rapids t-shirt. Tickets are available online at AltitudeTickets.com.

Thinkstock

Denver Coin Exposition — Denver

The Denver Coin Exposition attracts not just coin collectors, but also collectors, sellers and traders of paper currency, jewelry, medals, tokens and supplies, all displayed at more than 150 tables. Coin grading services are also available. The show takes place Thursday to Saturday at the National Western Expo Hall. Admission is $5 (or $8 for a 3-day pass) and those 11 and under are free. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Mental Wellness Block Party

Mental Wellness Walk & Block Party — Pueblo

Pueblo's annual Mental Wellness Walk and Block Party on Saturday is presented by Health Solutions, the Friendly Harbor Community Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. There are two walk options - a one mile and a 5K and both lead back to the Union Depot. The block party features lunch by donation, live entertainment, community resource tables, games, outdoor activities, a guest speaker and a dog costume contest, so dress your pup up to win a prize. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and registration is available online.

88 Drive-In

88 Drive-In — Commerce City

Kickoff the unofficial start to summer by soaking in popcorn flick at the last remaining original drive-in in the Denver metro area. The 88 Drive-In, located near I-76 and E. 88th Ave., offers the best outdoor cinematic experience. So grab the blankets and enjoy the triple feature of Rampage, Avengers: Infinity War and Super Troopers 2 this weekend. Admission is only $8 a person and kids under 12 get in free. For estimated showtimes, visit 88drivein.net.

Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts

The Odd Couple — Westcliffe

The Westclifffe Center for the Performing Arts kicks off their 2018 season with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple at the historic Jones Theater. The classic comedy will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. as well as the following weekend May 18-20. Tickets are $15 and patrons 18 and under are free. For tickets and more information, visit JonesTheater.com.

Glendale Raptors

Glendale Raptors vs. San Diego Legion — Glendale

The inaugural season of Major League Rugby continues on Sunday at Infinity Park. The undefeated Glendale Raptors are hosting the San Diego Legion. The 3-0 Raptors are the only undefeated team in Major League Rugby and look to continue their run in front of another loud home crowd. Sunday's match starts at 6 p.m. and the fan zone opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at GlendaleRaptors.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

Thinkstock by Getty

The Barn Party — Littleton

The Barn Party has grown over the last ten years into one of the hottest charity events. This year's Barn Party will feature performances from country act Midland and Blackjack Billy, plus a full open bar, all-you-can-eat BBQ buffets, mechanical bull riding, blackjack, roulette and craps tables and a night full of dancing. The night helps to support Denver Active 20-30 Children's Foundation, a non-profit for men in their 20s and 30s that raises money for disadvantaged children through fundraising. The Barn Party will be held on Saturday at the Barns at The Polo Reserve in Littleton. Tickets will sell out, so get yours now online.

Thinkstock by Getty

Spring Bee and Honey Festival — Wheat Ridge

Following the success of the annual Colorado Honey Festival in September, Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market is adding a Spring Bee and Honey Festival this year. The Festival will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spring Bee and Honey Festival at Four Seasons celebrates bees, beekeeping, pollinators of all kinds, and of course, honey! Festival attendees can sample different kinds of honey, listen to live music, and attend presentations on Native Bees, Plants for Pollinators, Bee Safe Neighborhoods and Beekeeping Basics. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Photo Courtesy: Bart Young/Getty Images

Colorado National Speedway — Dacono

Located just north of Denver along I-25, Colorado National Speedway is a lightning-fast 3/8 paved oval track that features some of the fiercest short-track competition found anywhere. Saturday nights at CNS are family-friendly, highly-entertaining and affordable! Practice starts at 3:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. with Super Stock, Legend, Bandelero, Grand American Modified and Figure 8 races on the schedule. If you don't know what that all means, don't worry. You'll love it. Tickets are available at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Spread The Word Music Festival

Spread the Word Music Festival — Denver

This annual extravaganza highlights Colorado's music scene and rising artists. The festival includes all styles of music including rock, jam, funk, bluegrass, reggae, electronic and every kind of fusion in between. The 2018 festival will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Fox Street Compound (725 W. 39th Ave.). There will be great food, drink and vendors as well. Day, weekend or late night ticket options are available. To see a complete lineup and to purchase tickets, visit SpreadtheWordFest.com.

Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale

Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale — Loveland

The largest fine art show and sale featuring only Colorado artists kicks off this weekend in Loveland. A Gala on Friday night at the Loveland Museum/Gallery will open the art sale, which will run through June 17. You can learn more about the artists featured at the Colorado Governor's Art Show and Sale at GovernorsArtShow.org.

Thinkstock

Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival — Denver

Quality beer for a quality cause. Habitat Metro Denver is hosting a craft beer festival on Saturday with all ticket sales directly benefiting affordable homeownership in Denver. The festival, held at Great Divide's Bottling Hall on Brighton Blvd., will feature 31 local craft breweries. VIP and general admission tickets are available at the door, but are a bit cheaper online at HabitatMetroDenver.org.

The Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on April 22, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers — Denver

The boys in purple are in town to host the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday through Sunday at Coors Field. Fans who arrive early on Saturday get a free toothbrush courtesy of Delta Dental. On Mother's Day, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Mother's Day bracelet. It will be crowded this weekend at the ballpark so be sure to get your tickets ahead of time at Rockies.com/tickets.

KUSA-TV

Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers — Colorado Springs

For a quainter ballpark experience this weekend, check out a game at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Sky Sox - the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers - is hosting the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Saturday through Tuesday. Saturday night's game is Air Force Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks. On Sunday, all moms get in for free for Mother's Day, plus all hot dogs are 50 cents; truly a perfect Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

Thinkstock

North Cheyenne Cañon Hummingbird Festival — Colorado Springs

The 25th annual Hummingbird Festival at Colorado Springs' North Cheyenne Cañon Park is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center. The festival will be full of family-friendly events that highlight the hummingbirds that stop by the park each spring. There will be guided walks, a kids' activity tent, nature exhibits, plant sale and a raptor presentation.

