KUSA — Colorado is ready for Halloween! This weekend there are dozens of Halloween and fall events for kids and adults. Celebrate the autumn season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend:

Pumpkin Nights

Pumpkin Nights — Brighton

This is the first weekend to catch Pumpkin Nights at the the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex. Pumpkin Nights is described as a family friendly, multi-sensory festival with more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Denver is one of just four cities in the country that will be treated the impressive display this Halloween season. Guests will be able to wander along a half-mile path through eight Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme, to check out the immersive displays. Pumpkin Nights will be open for 18 nights through Sunday, November 4. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, night owl specials are also available on Pumpkin Nights' website.

Waldo Waldo 5K

The Waldo Waldo 5K — Colorado Springs

Thousands of Waldos and Wendas will take to the streets of downtown Colorado Springs in this final edition of The Waldo Waldo 5K, southern Colorado's most popular untimed 5K walk and run. The "Grand Finale" of The Waldo Waldo 5K will begin at the Pioneers Museum with on-site registration opening at 7:30 a.m. Race registration comes with a Waldo or Wenda costume kit complete with shirt, hat and glasses. Registration fees are cheaper before race day at WaldoWaldo5K.com. Money from the event benefits local nonprofits that support Waldo Canyon restoration and trail maintenance.

Rock 'n' Roll Denver Half Marathon

The 9th edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver 5K, 10K and half marathon arrives this weekend in downtown Denver. The 5K serves as a fun warmup on Saturday with the 10K and half marathon happening Sunday morning. All the races originate from Denver's Civic Center Park where there will be live local bands, spirited cheer squad, exclusive freebies and post-race beer. Also this Saturday and Sunday is a Health and Fitness Expo at the National Western Complex, which is free and open to the public. Race registration is available at RunRocknRoll.com.

Halloween Harvest Festival — Westminster

Westminster is hosting its new and improved Halloween Fall Festival this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The free family-friendly event is bigger than ever with carnival games, trick-or-treating, live music, ropes course, inflatables, face painting, hot air balloon show and admission to the JCPenney pumpkin patch. There will also be food, drink and artisan vendors. Saturday's entertainment lineup includes the Broomfield School of Rock House Band, Gasoline Lollipops and Rapid Grass. Forty teams will also be competing in the Meat Scream BBQ Competition and festival goers can purchase sampling tickets. For a complete Halloween Harvest Festival schedule, head to City of Westminster's website.

Boo at the Zoo — Denver

The Denver Zoo opens the 34th Annual Boo at the Zoo on Saturday. The Colorado fall tradition offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and fun family-friendly entertainment. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included in the price of zoo admission. Boo at the Zoo takes place Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next. You can find your Boo at the Zoo tickets at DenverZoo.org.

Boo at the Zoo — Colorado Springs

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo begins its annual Halloween celebration this Friday. Boo at the Zoo will have fun trick-or-treat stations with candy made with sustainable palm oil to help protect wild orangutans. Kids 11 and under are encouraged to wear costumes for the festivities which Friday to Sunday evenings the next two weekends and on Halloween night. Boo at the Zoo tickets can be bought online at CMZoo.org.

Broadway Halloween Parade

Broadway Halloween Parade — Denver

The 2nd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will travel down Broadway from 5th Ave. to Alameda Ave. through Denver's South Broadway area. The Halloween parade offers spooky bands, floats and groups in fun, community-friendly fashion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes because everyone will get to march in the street after the parade.

Boo at the Bridge — Cañon City

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park will hold "Boo at the Bridge" on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The festive event features trick-or-treat goodies dished out by local businesses and non-profits, carnival games and Native American dancers. "Mummies" and daddies can find tickets at BooAtTheBridge.com.

Giant Pumpkin Fest in Old Colorado City — Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs' Old Colorado City will host its annual Giant Pumpkin Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival offers a giant pumpkin weigh-off, pumpkin patch, scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, face painting, balloon artist, live music and food and craft vendors. There will also be a farmers' market in Bancroft Park with delicious locally-grown goods.

Fall Flannel Festival — Denver

Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market will host a free community event this weekend in the Dairy Block Alley, Denver’s first pedestrian alleyway. The free fall festival features face painting and balloon art, live music, games, an urban pumpkin patch, live pumpkin carving artist and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday with kid-friendly trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest — Denver

There are just two weekends left to get your thrills at Elitch Gardens Theme Park this season. Elitch's Fright Fest offers family-friendly Halloween activities during the day including free candy on the Trick-or-Treat Trail. After dark, the park becomes haunted with scary creatures lurking around every corner. Fright Fest runs Friday to Sunday this weekend and next, with tickets sold at ElitchGardens.com.

Haunted Brew Fest — Colorado Springs

One of Colorado's most unique brew fests returns this weekend to the Norris Penrose Event Center. The 5th Annual Haunted Brew Fest features adult beverages from 70 breweries, wine distributors and distilleries. But what makes it haunted? The fest has partnered with haunted house company Hellscream Haunts, which fills the brew fest with award-winning scary characters. Attendees can also win prizes for best male and female Halloween costume. There will be two Haunted Brew Fest sessions on Saturday, one from 1 to 4 p.m. and another from 5 to 8 p.m. Haunted Brew Fest tickets are likely to sell out, so get yours online soon.

Reaper's Hollow in Parker features three haunted attractions: Reaper's Hollow, The Dead End Motel and the all-new Goblin's Grove. The terrifying attractions are located at Flat Acres Farm, across from Target and Walmart. Reaper's Hollow is open on Friday and Saturday each weekend in October and on Halloween.

Haunted Mines — Colorado Springs

Sprawled across 28,000 square feet at the Colorado Springs Event Center, Haunted Mines is one of Colorado's biggest Halloween attractions. The haunted house promises pure terror and spooky surprises sure to keep you on your toes. If you're looking for a fright before Halloween, grab your tickets at HauntedMines.org.

Scream Scram — Denver

Denver's annual Halloween-themed 5K run/walk is set for Friday night at Washington Park. Before the run gets underway, costumed participants can showcase their outfits on the orange carpet for a panel of judges. A 100 yard dash just for kids kicks off the event at 6:15 p.m. and the 5K run/walk starts at 6:30 p.m. Following the 5K will be a fun celebration with food, vendor booths and candy! Race registration can be completed at ScreamScam.org.

Monster Bash — Denver

Monster Bash is an all-ages Halloween party to support the arts and literacy non-profit Pop Culture Classroom. Guests should come to the party in their best kid-friendly costumes for a night of music, games, dancing, cocktails, video games and prize giveaways including passes to the 2019 Denver Pop Culture Con. Monster Bash begins at 8 p.m. Saturday night at The Curtis Hotel. Tickets are available online.

One of the Denver area's best garden centers is also one of the best places to take the kids each fall. Nick's Fall Fest offers a straw maze, pedal karts, tractor rides, the Nick's Garden Express train ride, bounce house, ball and ring toss games, kiddie play area and large pumpkin patch to find the perfect jack-o'-lantern. Nick's Garden Center, located at Chambers and Evans, is open everyday through Halloween.

Trick or Trot 5K — Thornton

Celebrate the season at the annual Trick or Trot on Saturday. This 5K run/walk is open to runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels and takes place at Thornton's Carpenter Park and Recreation Center. Attendees should come dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the race which begins at 9 a.m. Later on Saturday is the annual Trunk or Treat celebration with candy for trick or treaters and fun community activities. Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk registration can be completed online.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Manitou Springs

It's time to do the Time Warp again! The 1975 cult-classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring a young couple who enter a castle occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes, will again be celebrated across Colorado this October. The Iron Springs Chateau's production on Friday and Saturday will have live actors performing on stage while the movie plays. Tickets for the Iron Springs Chateau shows are available online.

Corn Mazes — Across Colorado

Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out our handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

Danse Etoile Ballet Presents Celebrate Dance and Music — Lafayette

Danse Etoile Ballet’s annual Celebrate Dance & Music show on Friday will premiere exciting pieces inspired by Beethoven, Degas, African dance and poetry promising to captivate you. The show begins at 5 p.m. at 420 Courtney Way. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine and beverages before the show to celebrate Danse Etoile Ballet's new season. For tickets, visit DanseEtoile.org.

Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival — Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival runs Friday to Sunday with events around town including a scavenger hunt, bar mix-off, workshops, saloon walking tour, haunted tombstone tour and more. Still on the Hill, the featured grand tasting of handcrafted spirits, takes place Saturday at 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Center. Admission includes tasting glass, spirit tastings, craft cocktails, people's choice voting, snacks and live music. Grab your tickets now at BreckenridgeCraftSpiritsFestival.com.

Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's at this weekend's Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday following a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle. Race registration and donation information can be found at Act.Alz.org.

Christina Aguilera's first North American tour since 2008 will arrive in Denver this Friday night. Aguilera's The Liberation Tour performance is set for 8 p.m. at Pepsi Center. Each ticket includes a standard CD copy of the Grammy-winning singer's new album. Tickets are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Pup Run Denver — Denver

The Pup Run is a 5K run/walk for people and their furry friends. This joyful event will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Denver's Great Lawn Park. Participants can run/walk with or without a pet, but there is a limit of one pet per runner and all pets must be vaccinated. A portion of the proceeds will support a local pet food pantry and attendees can bring pet food items to donate. Pup Run registration can be completed online.

Native American Heritage Day at Bent’s Fort — Las Animas

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site will host Native American Heritage Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will feature talks on Plains Tribal culture, art and dance demonstrations, workshops and living history portrayals. Native American culture experts from Oklahoma, North Dakota, Oregon and Colorado will share their knowledge in tipi life, trade activities, livestock use, adobe work and blacksmithing. Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is located on Colorado Highway 194, 8 miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas.

Denver Nuggets — Denver

The 2018-19 Nuggets home schedule tips off on Saturday at Pepsi Center when the Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. for Opening Night. On Sunday, Michael Malone's Nuggets will then welcome the Golden State Warriors to Pepsi Center. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Nuggets tickets on Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown Durango Balloon Glow — Durango

Hot air balloons will light up the sky of Durango on Friday night. The annual Downtown Durango Balloon Glow starts at 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street in front of the Train Depot. The community-oriented event promises amazing photo opportunities of balloon takeoff and landings, plus attendees might get the chance to pull a burner themselves. For more information, head to DowntownDurango.org.

Colorado Bridal Show — Broomfield

Are you ready to tie the knot, but want to check out all your options? If so, you may want to attend the Colorado Bridal Show on Sunday at Omni Hotel & Resort from noon to 4 p.m. This is not just for brides and grooms, but your family and BFFs who help with all the decisions. There will be info on wedding venues and vendors, DJ & bands, photography and videography, bridal registries, restaurants, catering, wedding gowns, reception and ceremony sites, tuxedos, flowers, honeymoon information, wedding planners and more. Tickets are free if you sign up at MileHighOnTheCheap.com! This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra — Greeley

The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra opens its season with a concert Friday night at the Union Colony Civic Center. The orchestra's 108th season opening program includes Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dances from “Fancy Free,” George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and vocalist Mandy Harvey. Friday's program will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be found at GreeleyPhil.org.

Repticon — Aurora

Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The event will feature thousands of reptiles and other exotic pets and advice directly from top quality breeders. You'll be able to see live reptiles up close at animal encounters and seminars on the hour each day. Repticon is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

New AHL team Colorado Eagles return to Loveland for a two-game series against Ontario. The Eagles and Reign will take to the ice on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Budweiser Events Center. During a pre-game ceremony Saturday, Colorado Eagles players and coaches will receive their 2018 Kelly Cup Championship Rings and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Mini Championship Banner. Tickets for both games are available at ColoradoEagles.com.

The 2nd Annual Denver Broncos Women's Football Skills Combine is set for Saturday. The combine will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UCHealth Training Center. There will be fitness and football stations offering on-field catching, punting, throwing, field goal and agility drills, nutrition seminars, Wonderlic tests and more, led by Denver Broncos alumni. Women's Football Combine tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Italia — Aurora

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus, will be performing its newest show "Aquatic Spectacular" in Aurora. The show begins Thursday evening with eight performances through Sunday. Cirque Italia's Big Top will be set up at Town Center at Aurora. For tickets, head to CirqueItalia.com.

The Dining Room — Evergreen

The newest production from the Evergreen Players, The Dining Room, opens this Friday at Center Stage (27608 Fireweed Dr.). The Dining Room is a mosaic of interrelated scenes in the dining room of a well-to-do household, telling a story of "compassionate humor and abundant humanity." Performances of The Dining Room are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through November 11. Tickets are available at EvergreenPlayers.org or by phone at 303-674-4934.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is a global rugby tournament hosted across different countries and cities worldwide. Stop one is this weekend's USA Women's Sevens Tournament at Glendale's Infinity Park. In addition to world-class rugby matches, Infinity Park will host an Oktoberfest on Saturday with local brewers, distillers, and cider makers. The Oktoberfest overlooks the rugby action from Festival Plaza and includes admission to the Women's Sevens Tournament. Tickets for all of this weekend's events can be found at USAWomens7sGlendale.com.

Masquerade Ball — Fort Collins

The Center for Family Outreach's first annual Masquerade Ball is this Saturday at The Fort Collins Hilton. The ball offers tapas, libations, live music and dancing – all in masquerade ball attire. Proceeds from the Masquerade Ball will go to support the non-profit center, which offers prevention, education and early intervention services for youth and their families. Tickets for the Masquerade Ball are available online.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — Greeley

Country music legends Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are in the Centennial State this weekend for a performance at Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley. Now in their 52nd year together, the band is often cited as the catalyst for an entire movement in country rock and American roots music. Tickets for the Saturday evening concert can be purchased at UCStars.com.

The Jazz Ambassadors, the official touring band of the United States Army, will perform a free concert on Sunday at Greeley's Union Colony Civic Center. The all-ages concert will have selections in big band, swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz standards, popular tunes and more. Tickets are available only at the UCCC box office with a limit of four per person. For more information, contact the Union Colony Civic Center box office at 970-356-5000.

Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart — Colorado Springs

The largest holiday show in Colorado Springs arrives in October! The Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart will feature hundreds of vendors with handcrafted goods, home décor, gourmet food, art, crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing, photography, toys, Christmas decorations and more. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be traveling down from the North Pole for the weekend and will be hanging out at the Winter Wonderland display. The Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center off Palmer Park and Academy.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Goes Latin — Arvada

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will dig into the big band Latin craze of the 1960s for their concert this weekend. The performance will include tunes like Maynard Ferguson’s “A Night in Tunisia,” Buddy Rich Band's “Cape Verdean Blues," Stan Kenton’s “Malagueña” and Woody Herman’s “La Fiesta.” The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will be joined by vocalist Heidi Schmidt in the Main Stage Theatre at the Arvada Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The CJRO Goes Latin tickets are available at ArvadaCenter.org.

Wash Park Weenies, a Denver-area dachshund meetup group, is holding its 9th Annual Halloweenie Costume Contest on Saturday. Dachshunds will compete in categories of scariest, funniest, cutest, best pair and most creative. Be prepared for cuteness overload at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the flower gardens in Denver's Washington Park (near Ohio and Downing).

CC Tigers Hockey vs. New Hampshire — Colorado Springs

The Colorado College Tigers men's hockey season is underway and continues with a two-game series against New Hampshire. The Tigers will face off against the Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at Broadmoor World Arena. Snag your ticket at AXS.com.

The University of Denver men's hockey team will take to the ice on Friday and Saturday at Magness Arena. The Pioneers have two games scheduled with the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks, each set for 7:07 p.m. DenverPioneers.com is the place for tickets.

For more than 40 years, the World Wide Antique & Vintage Show has brought collectibles to Denver. The next show is this Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart Expo Building. Between 85 to 100 dealers from around the United States are expected to show and sell new and interesting items. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free and parking is free. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Cartoberfest — Parker

Saturday's Cartoberfest is a family-friendly event for adults, children and car lovers at Parker's Vehicle Vault. From 3 to 10 p.m. there will be fun activities including car displays, food trucks and live music. A concert at 7 p.m. is headlined by country favorite Buckstein. Cartoberfest tickets can be found at VehicleVaultEvents.com.

The UNC Bears look to get their first victory of the season on Saturday against the NAU Lumberjacks. Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona will kickoff at noon at Nottingham Field. You can get your Bears football tickets at UNCBears.com.

Colorado School of Mines, the hottest team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, welcomes Azusa Pacific to Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field this weekend. The Orediggers and Cougars will clash at 1 p.m. in Golden. Game tickets can be found at MinesAthletics.com.

The Grizzlies of Adams State return home to Rex Stadium on Saturday for a game against the red-hot CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Alamosa.

It will be a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference battle on Saturday in Durango. The Fort Lewis Skyhawks will face the Western Colorado University Mountaineers at high noon. Game tickets will be available at the gate of Ray Dennison Memorial Field.

Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale — Golden

It’s an ocean of deals at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Jefferson County Public Library this weekend. The event runs Friday to Sunday in the massive exhibit hall of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The sale boasts more than 100,000 books, DVDs, records, maps and audio books and admission is free! Prices range from 50¢ to $3 on most items and Sunday is "Bag Day,", when $6 buys you as many items as will fit into a grocery-size bag. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

A-Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek Ski Areas — Keystone, Clear Creek County, Pagosa Springs

Grab your gear and get ready to ski! Arapahoe Basin Ski Area (A-Basin) and Loveland Ski Area open for the season this weekend, joining Wolf Creek Ski Area which opened last weekend. At A-Basin, the Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m. on Friday. Loveland Ski Area will open several runs on Saturday. Tickets for the three areas can be found at SkiLoveland.com, WolfCreekSki.com or ArapahoeBasin.com.

