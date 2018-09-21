KUSA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend.

All across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes, haunted houses and coffin races to get you in the Halloween spirit. Sports fans will be delighted to learn that there are seven college football games on Saturday in all corners of the state. Annual community events Drive for Life and the 9NEWS E-Cycle will also take place. Plus, can it be so? The Christmas craft shows and fairs are beginning to sprout up for the season.

Head out this weekend and celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these neat events:

Phil Barnett; Emma Crawford Coffin Races

After coming to Manitou Springs in search of a cure for her tuberculosis, Emma Crawford succumbed to the disease and was buried on a nearby mountain in 1891. After years of harsh winter and spring rains, Emma's coffin came racing down the mountainside. Some say she still haunts the area, but the only way sure to see Emma is to see the Coffin Races and Festival in Manitou Springs. For 24 years, festival-goers have been remembering Emma with a parade, coffin races and festival. This year's parade starts at noon Saturday with coffin races to follow. Festival de los Muertos will follow the races from 2 to 9 p.m. at Manitou Springs' Memorial Park.

PHOTOS | Emma Crawford Coffin Races & Festival

Thinkstock

Brighton Harvest Festival — Brighton

Brighton's free family-friendly fall festival will be this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The whole family is invited to come dressed up and walk historic downtown Brighton for candy and treats at the Trick or Treat Street. A street fair will have over 100 different businesses and vendors plus face painting, bouse houses, CakePop Walk, donut bobbing, bubble pool, unicorn rides and more.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Love Never Dies — Denver

Andrew Lloyd Webber continues the ultimate love story in Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, one of the most successful musicals of all time. Set ten years after Phantom, Love Never Dies explores Coney Island in 1907 with a magical, beautiful and poetic score in a dazzling new production. Love Never Dies plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. Tickets are sold at DenverCenter.org.

Localworks

For three days, the Children's Museum will host a fall festival with pumpkins, straw bales and delicious goodies. Trick or Treat Street will offer trick or treating, Halloween crafts, spooky science experiments, face painting, instrument petting zoo with Swallow Hill Music, Rocky Mountain Mini Train, monster carnival and more. Children's Museum's fall festival runs Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Aquarium

Downtown Aquarium will host its Halloween Kid's Fest over two days this weekend. Throughout Saturday and Sunday there will be train rides, monster mural painting, science experiments, pumpkin patch painting, a costume contest, trick or treating, animal shows and more. Halloween Kid's Fest activities are included with the price of aquarium admission and kids in costume get half off entry with adult purchase.

Alex Kirk, KUSA

Have you ever wanted to sleep overnight at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science? You can do just that on Friday night. The museum's "Family Overnight: Halloween at the Museum" is a night of spooky science and fun. Guests will be able to explore the temporary exhibition "Mindbender Mansion," see an IMAX film, a planetarium show and sleep in the diorama halls. The fun is from 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and includes a pizza dinner, snacks, hot breakfast, and of course, candy. Tickets are available at DMNS.org.

Thinkstock

Little goblins and ghouls looking for some early Halloween candy will want to check out the Haunted Village Trick-or-Treat in Windsor. Boardwalk Park Museum will be transformed into a spooky haunted village from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday with free candy for all. For a small fee, participants can build a special Halloween craft, complete a scavenger hunt and get a special prize.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Hauntings at the Hangar — Denver

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will be transformed into a spooky hangar on Saturday full of games, costumes, sci-fi characters and more. Hauntings at the Hangar offers trick-or-treating, inflatable toddler zone and bounce house, movie cars including the Batmobile and Wonder Woman car, dance performance from Cherry Creek Dance Company, ghost talks with 970 Paranormal, free popcorn, face painters, photo opportunities, crafts and games, Star Wars characters and droids, open cockpits and simulators and much more. Grab your costume and get ready to enjoy some space treats from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be found at WingsMuseum.org.

Denver Union Station

Denver's Union Station is throwing a spooky celebration on Thursday evening. Kids and parents are invited to enjoy trick-or-treating at merchant shops, join a costume parade and enjoy mini-train rides. Balloon and face paint artists and surprise costumed characters will be on hand as well. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best group/family costume. BOOnion Station is free and open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Thinkstock

Kids Halloween Carnival — Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs will be home to a free kids Halloween festival this weekend. The Kids Halloween Carnival will have trick-or-treating, a bounce house, crafts, games, monster rock hunt, food trucks, touch-a-truck area, face painting, prizes and more. The free carnival will be held at Acacia Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with a kids costume contest at 3 p.m.

Thinkstock

The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo will hold a Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will start at the Welcome Center and loop around the Riverwalk channel. In addition to candy giveaways, there will be a costume contest with over $500 in prizes and the first 100 attendees can get a free pumpkin from Millberger's Farm.

HAL Sports

The Great Pumpkin Haul — Littleton

The Great Pumpkin Haul is a two-mile jaunt through forests, open fields, over creeks, hay bales and through the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield, with a catch: you'll be carrying a pumpkin. Before the run, attendees will pick out a pumpkin from the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield's pumpkin patch to carry and keep. Only the best pumpkin haulers will finish without dropping their pumpkin. The Great Pumpkin Haul will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a post-haul festival with beverages, food trucks, face painting, hay rides and corn maze. Registration is available at TheGreatPumpkinHaul.com.

Thinkstock

Boo Bash — Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan is holding its 1st Annual Boo Bash on Saturday. Downtown City Park will have pumpkins, games, contests, food, costume contests, Halloween treats and more at this all ages event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thinkstock

Spooktacular — Castle Rock

Philip S. Miller Park will be the site of this year's Spooktacular in Castle Rock. The whole family is welcome to enjoy candy, games, bounce houses, face painting and prizes at the Miller Activity Complex. Spooktacular will run from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Streets at SouthGlenn

Spooky Streets at Streets of SouthGlenn — Centennial

The 7th Annual Spooky Streets at The Streets at SouthGlenn arrives Friday night. The free family event is a celebration of all things Halloween with kids' entertainment, balloon artists, caricaturists, music, dancing, costume parade and spooky surprises. Those who bring a canned food item for Food Bank of the Rockies will receive a complimentary treat. Spooky Streets runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Commons Park.

Colorado Tourism Office

Halloween Trail at Barr Lake — Brighton

Ball Lake State Park and Friends of Barr Lake will hold a Halloween Trail walk on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The walk will end with kids crafts and face painting at the Ball Lake Nature Center plus hot cider, cookies and candy. The event is free to attend with a regular daily park pass or annual Colorado State Parks Pass. Reservations aren't required, but RSVPing would be helpful by calling the Nature Center at 303-659-6005.

Colorado Railroad Museum

Catch a ride behind a historic Denver & Rio Grand Steam Locomotive on vintage passenger cars at the annual Trick-or-Treat Train at the Colorado Railroad Museum. Kids can fill their candy bags at special stops and enjoy kettle corn, face painting, shaved ice and local food. Adults will enjoy local food vendors and photo opportunities. Admission includes unlimited rides on the steam engine as well as entertainment throughout the grounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snag your tickets at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.

Thinkstock

Haunted Hayride — Fort Lupton

The City of Fort Lupton is hosting a spooky, fun evening this weekend. The Haunted Hayride will take place at Pearson Park on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Thinkstock

Haunted Fall Fest — Calhan

The El Paso County Fairgrounds will be home to the annual Haunted Fall Fest on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. The fest features dozens of fun fall activities including hay rides, hay maze, trick-or-treating, live music, chili dinner, bull riding, face painting, cookie decorating, kids costume contest, pet costume contest, haunted houses and more.

Thinkstock

Trunk or Treat — Commerce City

Commerce City's new Trunk or Treat event arrives Saturday at Pioneer Park. Kids ages 2 to 10 are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy treats from local businesses at this free event from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thinkstock

MonsterDASH — Denver & Louisville

MonsterDASH features a 5K fun run, 10K race and kids races plus post race Halloween festival. MonsterDASH will first be held in Denver on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Sloan Lake and then in Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Community Park. Post-race activities include bounce houses, pumpkin painting, costume contest, carnival games and trick-or-treating. Race registration can be completed at MonsterDASHrun.com.

Thinkstock

The Colorado Symphony will hold a family-friendly concert for boys and ghouls at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Selections on tap include music from John Williams' Harry Potter, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Mahler, Stravinsky and more. Halloween Spooktacular tickets are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Colorado Springs Philharmonic Monster Mash — Colorado Springs

Monster Mash is a night of scary tricks and musical treats from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. The orchestra will perform Halloween music from John Williams’ The Empire Strikes Back, Lippa & Mizzy’s Addams Family, Patrick Doyle’s To Think of a Story from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Steiner’s King Kong, Hermann’s Psycho and more. Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at the Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are sold at CSPhilharmonic.org.

Thinkstock

ZooBoo at the Pueblo Zoo — Pueblo

Boo at the Zoo festivities are again taking place at the Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this weekend and the Pueblo Zoo is ready to celebrate Halloween as well. ZooBoo is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly Halloween event offers trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, live music, crafts and games, animal close encounters, explorer stations and more. For tickets, head to PuebloZoo.org.

Ivywild School

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Across Colorado

The 1975 cult-classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring a young couple who enter a castle occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes, will again be celebrated across Colorado this final October weekend. Performances and screenings are planned in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs Grand Junction and Pueblo.

RELATED | Where to watch 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' in Colorado

Thinkstock

Corn Mazes — Across Colorado

This final October weekend might be the perfect time to check out a sweet pumpkin patch and amazing corn maze. Check out our handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here. Most of these corn mazes feature great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish the autumn season never ends.

Mesa Mall

Boo 'n Brew — Grand Junction

Grand Junction's Mesa Mall is hosting a free fall festival on Saturday. Boo 'n Brew will have a beer garden benefiting the Western Slope Center for Children plus family-friendly activities, live music, hay rides, pumpkin patch, bounce houses, food vendors, face painting, balloon art and costume parades for pets and kids.

Vyacheslav Oseleko/Getty Images

The first-ever Tennyson St. Halloween Pet Parade & Pageant begins Saturday at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes for pets registered online. The parade takes place at 3870 N. Tennyson St.

PHOTOS | Here are some cats in costumes

Silver Queen Walking Tours

Silver Queen Walking Tours will hold walking tours through Georgetown this weekend to highlight the town's haunted past and present. Spooky tales will be told about murder, ghosts and haunted Victorian mansions, houses and buildings. Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday walks are available online.

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Haunted Houses — Across Colorado

For those who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses. For some frights involving corn fields, orphanages, carnivals, asylums, hospitals, woods and graveyards, check our our list of spooky attractions in Colorado to help you get ready for Halloween.

Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival

Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival — Estes Park

The Town of Estes Park is hosting the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to sample products from 30 regional distillers while enjoying live music, food and games. The festival will be inside at the Estes Park Events Complex and there will be a free shuttle around town the day of the event. Grab your tickets at EPSpirits.com.

Julep Restaurant

Julep Restaurant in Denver is hosting its Great Pumpkin & Pig Roast on Sunday. The entire family is invited to an afternoon of spooky carving, drink specials and tasty food. Each ticket comes with a pumpkin for carving and carving tools and patterns. There will be fun prizes, fall cocktails, beer and wine specials. Halloween costumes are encouraged at the event, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets for Julep's Great Pumpkin & Pig Roast can be purchased online.

Vitalant

Drive for Life 21 — Across Colorado

Vitalant, previously known as Bonfils Blood Center, begins its signature three-day blood drive with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Drive for Life 21 will take place Sunday to Tuesday at centers across Colorado. Everyone who comes to give blood at one of Vitalant's donation centers during these days will be entered to win Broncos-themed prizes and receive a goody bag including a commemorative T-shirt, lapel pin and a Bradley Chubb laser-signed photo. On Sunday, the donation centers in Parker, southwest Littleton and Highlands Ranch will have an extra celebratory feel which could include the chance to meet Broncos alumni, cheerleaders and/or Miles the Mascot. More information about Monday and Tuesday's Drive for Life festivities in Denver, Boulder, Westminster and Colorado Springs can be found here.

CU Performing Arts

West Side Story — Boulder

CU Performing Arts presents Leonard Bernstein's celebrated musical West Side Story this weekend. The production transports Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the streets of 1950s New York, with two star-crossed lovers on opposite sides of a gang rivalry. West Side Story will be performed at Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Macky Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at CUPresents.org.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

¡CUBA! - the Denver Museum of Nature & Science's newest exhibition - opens on Friday. The lively all-ages exhibition will immerse guests in the biodiversity, cultural traditions, art and daily life of the Caribbean nation. Also opening Friday is the IMAX film Cuba, which explores the culture, architecture and ecosystems of Cuba from the downtown streets of Havana to its dazzling coastal reefs. Admission to ¡CUBA! is included with general admission to the museum at DMNS.org. ¡CUBA! will be open through January 20, 2019.

Professional Bull Riders

Professional Bull Riders — Colorado Springs

Some of the best athletes in bull riding are spending the weekend in Olympic City USA. The PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour, which showcases the fiercest bulls in the country, will bring high energy sound, lighting, special effects and excitement to Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena. Shows will be held Friday and Saturday night, tickets for which are available through AXS.com.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The Colorado Mormon Chorale and the Parker Symphony Orchestra will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice with a program of remembrance featuring popular songs of the time and spirit-rousing anthems. "Salute" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PACE Center in Parker. For tickets, head to ParkerArts.com.

Thinkstock

The Rocky Mountain Hobby-Expo is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Denver Mart. The expo is a family hobby event with hands-on demonstrations, workshops and monster marketplace. The event offers the chance to "learn, try, buy" RC cars, trucks, drones, boats, trains, slot cars, rockets, scale model kits, Legos, toys, games, puzzles, doll houses and STEM activities all in one location. The expo will also have hourly door prizes including drones, RC cars and train sets.

9NEWS

9NEWS E-Cycle — Commerce City

Do you have a bunch of old electronics that you've been meaning to get rid of? Bring them to the 9NEWS E-Cycle on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 9NEWS has partnered with Techno Rescue to host the event in Parking Lot H from 7 a.m. to noon. There are a lot of items that can be recycled: TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos, printers, fax machines, cell phones, microwaves, small appliances and more. Most items are free to recycle, although there is a small fee for LCD monitors, CRT monitors, CRT TVs and console, projection and DLP TVs. You can find more information about the 9NEWS E-Cycle here.

Thinkstock

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K — Greenwood Village

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is the site of Sunday's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The event is a non-competitive 5K walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research grants and patient programs. The walk is dog-friendly and stroller-friendly and the entire family is welcome. An opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, live music and beer garden to follow. Walk sign up can be completed online.

Thinkstock by Getty

Foundry Halloween 5K — Steamboat Springs

The Foundry in Steamboat Springs is hosting a fun 5K Halloween race at 9 a.m. Saturday. The entire family is encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes and leashed dogs are welcome too for the 5K walk/run. The race will start at Soda Creek Elementary School and take place on a mix of trail and road. After the race there will be bobbing for apples, face painting, games and Halloween treats. The Foundry Halloween 5K will benefit the Mark McManus Foundation and is directed by the Foundry Treatment Center. Race registration is available online until 8 p.m. Thursday and day-of at Soda Creek Elementary.

Altitude Tickets

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas — Commerce City

The 2018 Colorado Rapids season comes to a close on Sunday. The Rapids are back at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for a match against FC Dallas on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Fan appreciation tailgate packages with a ticket, beer and hot dog for $20 can be found at AltitudeTickets.com.

Westernaires

Colorado's premier youth riding organization, the Westernaires, will present its annual Wild West show extravaganza for four performances on Saturday and Sunday. The Westernaires will delight audiences with colorful and precise drill riding, world-class trick riding, true-to-history cavalry act, daring charioteers and more. Performances will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Western Events Center. Grab your tickets to the Westernaires' annual show at WesternairesAlumni.org.

UNC School of Theatre Arts & Dance

The Drowsy Chaperone — Greeley

The University of Northern Colorado School of Theatre Arts and Dance opens its newest production on Thursday in Greeley. The Drowsy Chaperone, which won five Tony Awards, is a send-up of the Jazz Age musical with multiple show-stopping songs and dance numbers. New York Magazine called the musical "The Perfect Broadway Musical." The Drowsy Chaperone plays at the Norton Theatre through Sunday, November 4. Tickets are sold at UNCO.edu.

VetFest

VetFest — Castle Rock

VetFest, a 5K and 10K race and street party, takes place Saturday in downtown Castle Rock at Festival Park. After the 5K and 10K races start at 10 a.m., VetFest will have artist and vendor booths, food trucks, beer tents and live music from SR3 and Comet. Proceeds will support Douglas County veterans through special assistance grants. Anyone can participate in Saturday's races and active military, veterans and first responders will get $5 off with the promo code SERVE during online registration.

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia — Littleton

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus, brings its newest show to Littleton this weekend. The show begins Thursday evening with seven performances through Sunday. Cirque Italia's Big Top will be set up at Southwest Plaza. For tickets, head to CirqueItalia.com.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche look to keep their hot start going this Friday against Ottawa. The Avs host the Senators at 7 p.m. Friday at Pepsi Center. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for tickets.

City of Evans, Colorado

Evans' Riverside Park is re-opening this weekend, five years after being destroyed by historic flooding in 2013. The park, whose rebirth is a symbol of recovery and resiliency, is bigger and better than ever with four softball fields with stadium seating, batting cages, two miles of concrete trails, a rock wall and concession building. The City of Evans will hold a free Re-Opening Ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park (400 Riverside Pkwy).

PHOTOS | Riverside Park in Evans prepares for grand re-opening

Strings Music Festival

Harry and the Potters — Boulder, Steamboat Springs, Denver

Rock band Harry and the Potters, known in the Harry Potter fan community for launching the genre of wizard rock, are in Colorado this weekend for shows in Boulder, Denver and Steamboat Springs. The band will play at Boulder's Canyon Theater on Friday, the Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs on Saturday and at the Mercury Cafe in Denver this Sunday. For tickets, check out HarryAndThePotters.com.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

After a tough road trip, the Colorado Buffaloes return home to Folsom Field this Saturday at 1 p.m. The Buffs are hosting the Oregon State Beavers in a non-divisional Pac-12 matchup. Support the Buffaloes in Boulder this weekend and get your tickets at CUBuffs.com.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State Football vs. Wyoming — Fort Collins

Colorado State and Wyoming meet in the annual Border War matchup this Friday night in Fort Collins. The Rams and Cowboys will battle over the Bronze Boot starting at 8 p.m. at Canvas Stadium. Tickets for this Mountain West Conference game are going fast at CSURams.com.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Air Force Football vs. Boise State — Colorado Springs

Air Force's quest for bowl-eligibility continues on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons face the talented Boise State Broncos at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Falcons football tickets are available at the Falcon Stadium ticket windows or at AFTickets.com.

Colorado School of Mines Athletics

Orediggers fans, rejoice! School of Mines is a perfect 8-0 and back at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field for a conference matchup against South Dakota Mines on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon in Golden. MinesAthletics.com is the place for Orediggers tickets.

CSU-Pueblo Athletics

The CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves will play their final home game of the season on Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. The 7-1 ThunderWolves face the 1-7 Fort Lewis Skyhawks at high noon on Senior Day and Military Day. You can get your tickets before game day at GoThunderWolves.com.

Danny Ferris

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Mountaineers are back home in Gunnison and ready for another victory. Western Colorado hosts Black Hills State in a "red out" game this Saturday on Family Weekend. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. at the Mountaineer Bowl. Mountaineers vs. Yellow Jackets tickets are available at GoMountaineers.com.

Colorado Mesa University

Colorado Mesa Football vs. Dixie State — Grand Junction

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks are home in Grand Junction on Saturday night for game against Dixie State University. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Stocker Stadium. You can grab your tickets for this Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference battle at CMUMavericks.com.

Thinkstock

Coronado High School Holiday Bazaar — Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs' Coronado High School is holding its 8th annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The holiday craft show will have over 130 artisans and venders to help you get a start on your holiday shopping with proceeds supporting the Coronado High School Band and Orchestra programs. The Holiday Bazaar, which is free to attend, runs Saturday and Sunday with Santa Claus set to appear both days from 1 to 3 p.m.

Thinkstock

Craft Show & Cowboy Christmas — Castle Rock

The 28th Annual El Jebel Shriners Craft Show & Cowboy Christmas runs Friday to Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Vendors will be offering custom and handmade crafts, custom art, gifts, home decor, jewelry, western clothing and boots, ropes and saddles, handmade leather goods and more. The event also features the 2nd annual "Fez"tival of Trees where guests can bid during a silent auction on beautiful Christmas trees. Admission and parking to the El Jebel Shriners' show is free.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com!

Have a spook-tacular weekend!

© 2018 KUSA-TV