Looking for something to do this weekend with your kids? Below is a list of some kid-friendly events and activities. The focus is for those in the 10 and under crowd.

Wrights Amusements Spring Carnival

The Town Center at Aurora is hosting its annual spring carnival. The event starts Friday, May 18 and runs through May 28 in the southwest section of the parking lot near JCPenney.

It operates from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m during the week and 3 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday. There will be about 25 rides, food stations, and 18 game booths. Tickets need to be purchased for rides or wristbands may be bought for unlimited rides.

Box City 2018

Box City 2018 is Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at History Colorado Center. The annual event is fun, FREE and family-friendly. While it is free, reservations are recommended in order to guarantee they'll have a spot for you.

It's geared toward children from Kindergarten through 5th grade. Participants learn about the process of urban development and the principles that make for sound architecture, design, and planning.

Students start with a Building Permit for their desired building type, make a draft sketch of their building in the Design Studio, stop at the Hardware Store to get their cardboard and paper supplies, and then head to the Construction Zone to make their Box City structure. After completing the Building Inspection process, students head to the Box City street grid where an Urban Planner helps them select an appropriate building site. Finally, children finish the process by picking up their Certificate of Occupancy that includes a photo of them with their building.

The Arvada Center's "Songs and Tales from the Colorado Trails"

The performance is under an hour and scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19 at the Schoolhouse Theater in Parker.

Dressed in typical 1860s attire, “Susannah and Jackson” tell stories of crossing the plains, interspersed with some of the best-loved pioneer songs accompanied by guitar, banjo, fiddle, dulcimer, mandolin, harmonica, and autoharp according to the Parker Arts web site.

Tickets are just $5, with kids under 1 free.

Thornton Fest

The event takes place at Carpenter Fields located at 108th and Colorado Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Thorntonfest embraces the spirit of community involvement and offers interactive, cultural and fun activities that engage young and old alike.

It includes a Kids Korner, live entertainment, a food court and children's amusements.

Erie Town Fair and Balloon Festival

The festival hosted by the Chamber of Commerce features more than 200 craft and food vendors.

The main event is Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., however hot air balloons launch at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, May 18, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20, weather permitting at Colorado National Golf Club, 2700 Vista Parkway, Erie.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday there's live music and a balloon glow. Fireworks are scheduled at 9:15 p.m to wrap up the day's activities.

Meadows Park Community Center “Kids to Parks Day”

The event on Saturday at Meadows Park in Colorado Springs is free. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Families are encouraged to attend and enjoy the great outdoors while bouncing, running, crafting, dancing, snacking and meeting other community members at play.

Swedish Medical Center Southwest ER grand opening

The grand opening celebration for the nearly renovated Southwest ER features a carnival with lots of games, prizes, food, music and more!

There are also free car seat inspections from the Swedish Injury Prevention Team and a touch-a-truck area that includes the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children's new Mobile Training Center.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southwest ER located at 6196 South Ammons Way in Littleton.

Have an event or story idea, email me janet.oravetz@9news.com

© 2018 KUSA