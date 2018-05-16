Anyone can register for the Bellco Colfax 5K, but it will be an especially awesome occasion for 1,300 girls from 73 Colorado schools.

These young ladies have spent 10 weeks training for the race as part of “Girls on the Run.” The national nonprofit empowers girls through running and culminates with a 5K.

Sixty percent of the girls involved come from free or reduced lunch schools, according to Lisa Johnson, the executive director of Girls on the Run of the Rockies.

“We really try to make this program accessible to all girls,” she said.

Kim Vu is a first year Girls on the Run coach. She’s working with eight kids at Slavens Elementary School, and got involved after seeing a flyer about volunteering at her gym.

Since then, she’s helped the girls work their way up to 3.1 miles as well as teach them lessons about loving and standing up for themselves.

“What’s amazing to me is that I’ve just seen so much growth happen,” she said. “Week to week, we’ve become so much more self aware.”

Vu says the Colfax 5K might be the culmination of the program, but the running isn’t everything.

“I think I’m most excited for them just to be around other girls doing the same thing and supporting each other,” she said. “The running is just one part of it.

“I think the lessons learned throughout the season will be definitely displayed there.”

Like we said above, the Colfax 5K is open to everyone, and thousands of other runners will be involved (even though you definitely won’t be able to miss the girls and their running buddies in their matching shirts).

“Look out for them: I’m telling you, they have a lot of energy and they love to go out fast,” Johnson said.

And if you’re looking for a race this weekend but aren’t quite feeling the full Colfax Marathon or half, you can still register for the 5K (there’s even a separate race for dog walkers that comes with a sweet bandana!).

You can find the information here: https://bit.ly/2rRnfR0

But, you might have some competition from the awesome 1,300 girls that will be running too.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we have one of our girls in the top finishers,” Johnson said.

