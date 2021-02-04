Easter sunrise service at Red Rocks will be virtual

Each year, thousands flock to Red Rocks early Easter morning to watch the sunrise over the iconic amphitheater, not this year.

MORRISON, Colo. — The Colorado Council of Churches (CCC) announced on Friday this year's 74th annual Easter sunrise service at Red Rock Amphitheater will be virtual.

Thousands of people gathered online for this annual and joyful celebration last year.

CCC will once again sponsor the service this year which takes place on Easter Sunday, April 4 at 6 a.m.

>The video above aired in Easter of 2018 and shows the mass at the Easter sunrise service that year.

The worship service will be pre-recorded and posted on the CCC's website, on their Facebook fan page and Youtube Channel for anyone to watch on-demand. People can also listen to the service on K-LOVE Radio.

This year, the Right Reverend Kimberly (Kym) Lucas will deliver the sermon. She is the Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Colorado.

Additional worship leaders are Bishop Karen Oliveto, Mountain Sky Conference, United Methodist Church, and Rev. Denise Pass, Executive Presbyter, Presbytery of Plains and Peaks.

Musical guests are Stephanie Garvey and Spirit of Grace.

The first Easter sunrise service was held in 1947, just over five years after the amphitheater was dedicated. In 2016, the service was canceled after nearly two feet of snow fell in the area days before Easter.