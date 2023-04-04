What to know for the Easter sunrise service at Red Rocks

Dress warmly for the annual worship service at one of the world's most famous amphitheaters.

MORRISON, Colo. — The 76th annual Red Rocks Easter Sunday Service returns this Easter weekend.

Thousands will gather at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday for an outdoor church service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The service is free and open to the public. You do not need to reserve a seat to attend the service as general seating and parking are available on a first-come basis.

Gates are scheduled to open at 4:30 a.m., followed by music at 5:30 a.m. before the service begins at 6 a.m. Sunrise will occur at 6:32 a.m. and the service is to conclude at 7:30 a.m.

Anyone who plans to attend is advised to monitor weather reports and dress in several layers for the outdoor service. No pets are allowed except for service animals.

The service is sponsored by the Colorado Council of Churches, a statewide organization that represents 13 Christian denominations and more than 800 churches in Colorado.

The service will also be streamed online on the Colorado Council of Churches website and Facebook. An American Sign Language interpreter will provide translation for the hearing impaired.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

