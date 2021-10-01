A spokesperson for Regent University said Robertson, who is 91, will turn his focus to teaching students at the college in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After decades on the job, Pat Robertson is stepping down from his role as a televangelist and host on The 700 Club with Christian Broadcasting Network.

The program reached its 60th anniversary on Oct. 1. The 700 Club shares news, music and interviews Christians to share their testimonies with an international network of religious viewers.

Pat Robertson has been with The 700 Club since its start, in 1961. Under his guidance, Christian Broadcasting Network went from a Hampton Roads television channel to an international network with bureaus in Virginia Beach, Washington and Jerusalem.

He's known for being a conservative-leaning Christian, and unsuccessfully campaigned to be the Republican candidate for president in 1988, but he's held interviews with presidents on both sides of the political spectrum.

His son Gordon Robertson, who has been co-hosting the show for the last 20 years, will take his place. Gordon is also the show's executive producer.

"'Good and faithful' doesn't even begin to describe my father's service to CBN for 60 years," he wrote. "His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come."

Pat Robertson is still scheduled to come on the show once a month to answer viewer emails, the spokesperson said.