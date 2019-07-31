AURORA, Colo. — Chad Hayashi passed away last week, just a few months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Hayashi, who shared the story of his diagnosis and other family tragedy this year, died Friday, July 26, according his family members.

Hayashi’s death comes nearly one year after another loss in the family, his step-father, Richard “Gary” Black, Jr.

On July 30, 2018, Black killed an intruder in his home. In the chaotic moments that followed, responding Aurora police officers shot and killed him.

Hayashi leaves behind two children.

After his diagnosis, he told 9NEWS this summer was about savoring the time he had left.

“I just want to spend as much time as I can with my kids,” he said last month. “My kids are awesome.”

His family is planning a funeral service for Hayashi on Tuesday, August 6. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Fairmount Cemetery.

