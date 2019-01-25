DENVER — Breastmilk (isn't it amazing) contains the complete nutrients for infant’s growth and development, as well as protects infants from numerous illnesses.

Breastfeeding also provides significant health benefits for the mother.

You've may have heard the phrase "breast is best." But breastfeeding isn't always easy, and some new moms are unable to produce enough milk to meet their child's needs.

"Making sure your baby is eating and getting the nutrients they need is probably the next most important thing, and that's however they can get those nutrients for sure," said 9NEWS medical expert Dr. Comilla Sasson, who is also a mother of two.

It can be difficult for newborns to get the correct latch, which is an essential part of breastfeeding. Sasson tried breastfeeding, but said things didn't work out the way she had hoped.

"I think one of the big things I always tell new moms is, take it easy on yourself, don't put too much pressure on yourself, because the more stressed you get, the lower your supply goes, " Sasson said.

She ended up exclusively pumping to feed her children. She said the fact that she was unable to breastfeed in the traditional way weighed heavily on her.

"There are additional resources, a ton of free groups out there, support groups as well, " Sasson said. "It's a nice opportunity to connect with other moms who are probably feeling what you are.

"That's a little bit different than dad," she added. "My husband was very supportive throughout the process, but it was hard for him to understand the issues and kind of how personally I was taking not being able to breastfeed my child."

Last year, the Mothers' Milk Bank opened Colorado's first Baby Cafe, which is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday in Arvada. It's a place where new and expecting parents can gather to support one another while receiving free guidance and support from a breastfeeding specialist.

Baby Café USA, established in 2011, is a national network of free breastfeeding drop-ins, combining breastfeeding information with a relaxed, informal environment where parents can meet and learn from skilled practitioners and each other.

If you do need or want to utilize the services of a lactation consultant, they're often covered by insurance due to the Affordable Care Act. Lactation consultants can help moms work through all kinds of issues that could include things like latching techniques, proper positioning during feedings and how to tell if your baby is eating enough.

While some moms don't produce enough milk, other breastfeeding moms might be dealing with an oversupply. That's when they're producing more milk than their child needs. In those cases, moms can freeze their milk or decide to donate to a milk bank. Babies who receive the milk may be premature or have severe illnesses and need human milk to help them thrive.

Moms interested in donating or who would like information can contact the Mother's Milk Bank at the Rocky Mountain Children's Foundation.

Requirements for donation:

Be confident in milk supply and able to produce milk in excess of own baby’s needs

Be willing to donate a minimum total of 150 ounces throughout her time as a donor

Not have any medical condition that prohibits her from giving blood

Not be taking vitamin supplements that exceed 2000% Daily Value (DV)

Take only approved medications and herbal supplements/teas. Mothers’ Milk Tea, fenugreek and any lactation support product containing fenugreek or other herbs is NOT compatible with donating.

Not have any medical condition that prohibits her from giving blood (there are exceptions to this rule – please contact the Mother's Milk Bank for details).

Consume less than 450 mg of caffeine per day (2-3 cups of coffee).

Wait 6 hours after drinking any alcoholic beverage to collect milk to donate

Be motivated to practice exceptional hygiene and carry out careful milk collection and storage methods.

Be willing to undergo blood testing.

Be less than 18 months postpartum when collecting the milk.

Next month, the Tri-County Health Department will open two new Mother's Milk Bank Donation and outreach centers in Aurora and Brighton.

The health department will operate donation stations at two WIC offices.

One donation center will be at the Aurora South WIC Office located at 15192 E. Hampden Ave. Walk-ins are welcome between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The second location is at the Brighton WIC Office located at 30 S. 20th Ave., Suites F & G. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moms wishing to drop off milk at that location are asked to call 303-659-2335 to schedule a drop-off time.

There will be launch party for the new location on Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aurora location.

Returning to work.

Many women return to work within a few weeks or months of giving birth. Make sure you know your rights when it comes to pumping breast milk at work.

Employers must provide breaks for nursing mothers to pump.

The "Break Time for Nursing Mothers" law, enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor, mandates that for one year after a baby's birth, an employer is required to give a new mother time and space to pump.

Employers are not required to pay mothers while they pump or breastfeed, but they are required to provide a private space that is not a bathroom for mothers to do so.

Employers with fewer than 50 employees are the exception, if doing so would pose an undue burden on the company. For answers to your frequently asked questions, click/tap here.

Costs of breast pumps are covered through insurance at no cost.

Health insurance plans are required to cover the price of a breast pump (which could cost a couple hundred dollars at the store). Insurance companies are allowed, however, to choose the types (electric, manual or rental) and brands they cover. And while you can order your pump as soon as you know your due-date, the insurance company can choose when you're allowed to receive it (it's usually closer to your due date). Read more here.

Costs of lactation consultants are covered too.

Under the Affordable Care Act, any type of "breastfeeding support, counseling and equipment for the duration of breastfeeding" must be covered by insurance. This includes meetings with lactation consultants who are within your insurance network, counseling for things like domestic violence and screening for gestational diabetes. Read more by clicking/tapping here or clicking/tapping here.

Breastfeeding in public is legal.

Breastfeeding in public is legal in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In some states, you can get exemption or postponement from jury duty. Seventeen states have laws addressing breastfeeding mothers who are called to jury duty. Some of them include the ability to postpone for a year, some include the right to exemption. You might have to submit a letter requesting these options and wait for approval. Be sure to check your state-specific laws.

Benefits of breastfeeding.

Here are five facts about breastmilk and breastfeeding from the Office on Women's Health:

Breastfed babies get sick less often. It lowers the risk of ear infections, diarrhea and stomach problems

It allows moms to recover quicker. Hormones released when you breastfeed help your uterus shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size.

It can help new moms lose weight. Mothers who exclusively breastfeed can burn as many as 600 calories a day, which may help you get back to your pre-pregnancy weight.

It exposes infants to different tastes. Through breastmilk, babies eventually get a slight taste of whatever you eat, although not directly. It may make introducing solid foods easier.

Children who are breastfed have a lower rate of certain illnesses as they grow up. The Office on Women's Health says babies who are not breastfed have a higher risk of asthma, diabetes, and childhood obesity

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there's also evidence breastfeeding protects against a variety of diseases and conditions. Despite those benefits, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 60 percent of mothers do not breastfeed as long as they intended.

Here in Colorado, Mother's Milk Banks says nearly 89 percent of moms initiate breastfeeding, yet only 27 percent are exclusively breastfeeding at six months, which is the recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

