Check for kid passengers in car as weather gets dry, hotter

Over half of all hot car deaths happen because a child was forgotten in the car.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is going into another hot, dry week with temperatures as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and one thing to remember is to check for children when exiting the car.

This year two children have died of heatstrokes in cars, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, (NHTSA). In comparison, they said 24 children lost their lives in hot cars, in 2020.

The NHTSA offers these tips to keep children safe as temperatures rise all over the country:

When you are driving with children

Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child’s car seat so that you’ll always check the back seat before leaving the car.

Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty. Move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

Set a rule for your child care provider; have them call you if your child doesn’t arrive as scheduled.

Keeping kids out of unattended cars

Never let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach them a vehicle is not a play area.

Keep car keys out of a child’s reach.

If a child is missing, quickly check all vehicles, including the trunk.

Some trends the NHTSA has noticed since they've begun collecting records in 1998 are that 46% of the time when a child is forgotten, the caregiver meant to drop them off at daycare or school. They said that Thursdays and Fridays, have the highest deaths, and 75% of children who are forgotten and die are under the age of 2.

NHTSA said to always look in the front and back of the car before locking and walking away.

