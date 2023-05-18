Most popular baby names in Colorado revealed

DENVER — The U.S. Social Security Administration revealed two "O" names were the most popular for newborn children in Colorado in 2022: Oliver and Olivia.
There were 346 babies named Oliver in 2022, and 300 named Olivia. Liam was the second most popular name overall, with 342 newborns being named that in 2022.
Nationwide, Liam remained the most popular boys' name for the sixth straight year, while Olivia topped the girls' list for the fourth straight year.
The Social Security Administration tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880.
Top 10 baby boy names in Colorado for 2022
- Oliver (346)
- Liam (342)
- Theodore (290)
- Noah (280)
- Henry (253)
- William (235)
- James (231)
- Jack (220)
- Mateo (215)
- Elijah (200)
Top 10 baby girl names in Colorado for 2022
- Olivia (300)
- Emma (274)
- Charlotte (245)
- Sophia (209)
- Mia (203)
- Evelyn (194)
- Isabella (176)
- Harper (175)
- Amelia (173)
- Ava (165)
The full list of the top 100 names for newborn boys and girls can be found on the Social Security Administration's website.
