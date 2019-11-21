DENVER — I’m a new mother to a sweet, chunky and energetic little boy who is a blessing, but also a challenge.

I quickly learned why families say the phrase, "It takes a village!" That's why I'm introducing you to my village, the women in my life who I've leaned on. That includes moms, friends and even neighbors – all who've been through it once, twice, or three times.

We talk about the good, the bad and the stinky, but the most important thing we do is help and encourage one another.

The "It Takes a Village" series airs each Thursday on 9NEWS Mornings. The series also includes a weekly blog from Corey Rose and a new Facebook group called It Takes a Village Denver.

As stories air, you can find them all here. (Note: Stories are listed in reverse chronological order from air-date.)

Expectations versus reality

Motherhood is a difficult task. It comes with a lot of expectations, pressures and thoughts about what does (and doesn't) work.

Watch the video below for a look at how those beliefs can be paralyzing — and how to overcome them and do the best you can. Family therapist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler discusses the issue.

Baby's first haircut

Many parents cringe at the thought of having scissors near their babies' faces. But what do you do when their hair really is in need of a solid trim-up?

Watch the video below to see one creative way and check out what other parents have to say about their child's first haircut.

Rashes and when you should worry

Most parents will encounter it at least once — red splotches appearing on their children's skin.

Is it eczema? A diaper rash? Hives? Something more serious?

In the video below, Dr. Marc Abner with Greenwood Pediatrics discusses rashes and when parents might need to worry.

