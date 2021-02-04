It takes a village: The pandemic's impact on teens

From hybrid learning to missed proms and graduation ceremonies. Here's some advice for parents to help their teens through the pandemic.

COLORADO, USA — Parenting is filled with joys and heartache, and countless opportunities to grow.

As our children grow, we grow too. We revel in their successes and hurt when they hurt. This past year, no one could have prepared our kids for the challenges of the pandemic.

High school students spent months tabulating the cancellations. No homecoming, no pep rallies, no prom, no spring sports, no traditional graduation.

Even college testing changed.

As we slowly begin to return to some of the typical high school experience experts say it's important to acknowledge what has been lost and what has been gained through this experience.

Brooke O’Drobinak and Beth Kelly are local experts who have written a book titled, “Teaching, Learning and Trauma, Responsive Practices for Holding Steady in Turbulent Times.”

O’Drobinak has been working in secondary education for more than 25 years. Most recently, she has served in school administration. She said her work is founded on the belief that students and relationships are at the heart of school communities.

Kelly is a psychotherapist who worked as a school-based therapist for nearly 20 years. Additionally, she has worked in community mental health, in private practice, and as a clinical supervisor.

O’Drobinak and Kelly talked to us about what this past year has been like for teenaged students and how parents can approach and continue the discussions surrounding the changes.