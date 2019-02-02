A Tacoma family has a warning to share, along with a message of hope, after a tragic accident last Mother's Day. The Loyd family's 2-year-old daughter nearly drowned in their swimming pool and the lack of oxygen damaged her brain.

Her family says some breakthrough treatments have helped her reach new milestones. Her mother, Regina Loyd, said she’ll never take her daughter’s sweet smile for granted again. “It's all new from her stem cells before her stem cells it was just a blank stare.”

It was 8 months ago when her daughter, Legend, wandered off when she was supposed to be watching a movie with her sisters. She had a bad feeling when her other daughter first alerted her.

“I come out and she's like 'Mom, I can't find Legend,' and the pit of my stomach just dropped.”

A frantic search around their Tacoma neighborhood led to the family's backyard, and they eventually found her in the pool.

“I get three-quarters of the pool in when my foot touches something. I just lifted her out of the water and handed her over to the police,” Loyd explained.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

She was under water for at least 20 minutes and the prognosis at the hospital was grim.

“We're lucky if she survives the next 24 hours, if she does, she's never going to walk, she's never going to talk, she's never going to eat independently…” her mom explained.

Her family said they weren’t willing to give up and decided to try special treatments; Hyperbaric oxygen, stem cell treatments, specialized therapy. Her progress has surprised doctors.

“At about 6 weeks post-accident we get a smile, it was amazing,” Loyd explained.

The family wants to warn others about the dangers surrounding drowning. They didn't even know she could open the front door.

"You have to keep an extra, extra close eye on them” Loyd said. “Any water source that you might not give a second thought about be careful with it because your little ones are very curious and they don’t know any better.”

They don't want to see another family walk this journey, but Legend has come so far and she's not done yet.

“Definitely, her name gives us hope - her name is Legend and she wasn't named legend by accident,” her mom said. “She's going to make a full recovery and prove a lot of people wrong.”

Insurance doesn't cover some of the special therapies that have helped Legend. Community donations from friends, their church and her father's employer, Mattress Depot, have made those possible.

GoFundMe

Pray for Team Legend