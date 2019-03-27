BOULDER, Colo. — One Colorado restaurant was named to the 2019 James Beard Awards' list of finalists released Wednesday.

Frasca Food & Wine, a fine dining spot in Boulder that serves Italian cuisine, is a finalist in the "Outstanding Service" category.

The James Beard Foundation defines the category as: "A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service."

The James Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the food industry.

RELATED: 8 Colorado restaurants, chefs are semifinalists for 2019 James Beard Awards

Eight chefs and restaurants across the state were named semifinalists for this year's awards.

> Click/tap here for the full list of finalists nationwide.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS