DENVER — Tater tots topped with sweet corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chili queso: That's one of two new menu items coming to Coors Field this season.

Rockies Opening Day is April 5.

Aramark, a Philadelphia-based food service and facilities management company, introduced the menu items Tuesday.

The other new menu item coming to Coors Field is shishito peppers topped with Thai chili vinaigrette, green chili and chorizo queso.

These were two of several being introduced at the nine MLB stadiums across the country. Those stadiums are:

Coors Field

Citizens Bank Park

PNC Park

Kauffman Stadium

Fenway Park

Citi Field

Oakland Coliseum

Minute Maid Park

PHOTOS: A look at new menu items coming to Coors Field, other Aramark-managed stadiums Shishito Peppers and Queso - Coors Field Elote Topped Tots - Coors Field Beyond Brat - Kauffman Donut Burger - Citizens Bank Park Icecream churro sandwich- Citi Field Chocolate Strawberry Swiss Roll - Kauffman Funnel Cake Poutine - Rogers Centre Shipwreck Sundae - PNC Park KH Pulled Pork Sandwich- Fenway Banana Splitter - Fenway LBLT - Fenway Fritos Pie Corn Dog - MMP Bases Loaded Foot Long Hot Dog - Citi Field

Carl Mittleman, president of Aramark’s sports and entertainment division, said the new menu items focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization.

“Our chefs spent the off-season developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the game day dining experience for fans,” Mittleman said.

> Click/tap here to view the full list of food items coming to Aramark-managed MLB stadiums.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS