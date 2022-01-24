3 Denver restaurants highlighted among best in US

Ranging in age from 17 years to less than two years, the restaurants showcase a variety of different cuisines.

DENVER — Three Denver eateries have made it onto a pair of “Top 100” lists for 2021 by popular review sites, offering a peak into places that Denver foodies are enjoying beyond some of the bigger-name and James-Beard-award-winner-operated eateries in the city.

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

Just one Colorado restaurant made it onto the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants for this year — Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, a new-American full-service eatery at 1999 Chestnut Place, which ranked at No. 82 based on Yelp user reviews.

The website, which drew from user reviews, lauded the restaurant's unique preparations — including its house-made burrata with grilled bread and green tomato jam, the Lavender French Toast with mixed-berry preserves and the Alaskan king crab Benedict — and said it does both dinner and brunch very well.

“Beautifully housed in a historic fire station, Woodie Fisher’s offers a seasonal menu featuring regional American cuisine with international influences, and a focus on local and sustainable ingredients,” Yelp said in a write-up. “On a given visit, you might find a pan-roasted barramundi with sunchoke puree, coulotte steak with foraged mushrooms and handmade pappardelle with Bang Island mussels. Customers also enjoy the extensive list of wine, craft beers, and signature cocktails.”

