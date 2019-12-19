COLORADO, USA — Four Colorado restaurants placed on the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 ranking released Tuesday by OpenTable.

Two are in Denver: Bistro Barbes, a contemporary French restaurant in Park Hill, and The Family Jones Spirit House in Highland, featuring craft cocktails and spirits.

Carlos' Bistro in Colorado Springs and Chimney Park in Fort Collins also made the list.

San Francisco and New York City each had seven highlighted restaurants, followed by Philadelphia with six, Chicago with five and Washington, D.C., with four.

To vie for a spot on the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019 list, eateries needed to be part of the OpenTable network for at least 12 consecutive months.

