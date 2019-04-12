DENVER — Spending time in Sloan's Lake? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a rolled ice cream joint to a tavern known for its burgers and beer.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sloan's Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. I-CE-NY

Topping the list is I-CE-NY, an outlet to score ice cream and frozen desserts. Located at 1525 N. Raleigh St., Suite 110, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

First getting its start in Thailand, I-CE-NY specializes in customizable rolled ice cream treats, using a unique freezing process to incorporate ingredients and create the dessert's distinctive shape and texture.

2. Classic Eats

Next up is deli Classic Eats, serving sandwiches, breakfast, brunch and more, situated at 3910 W. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Classic Eats offers a health-conscious interpretation of traditional sandwiches, soups and salads, with gluten-free and meat-free options available.

3. Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger

Sports bar and traditional American gastropub Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger is another exceptional choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1565 Raleigh St., Unit 100, four stars out of 286 reviews.

In addition to gourmet hamburgers, Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger is known for its salads, sandwiches, bar snacks and vast selection of craft beer, featuring more than 25 local Colorado craft brews on-tap and numerous other bottled and canned beer varietals from around the globe.

4. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

At last is an outpost of the chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a movie theater with bar and restaurant, boasting four stars out of 229 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4255 W. Colfax Ave. to experience it for yourself.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which has locations in several other states across the country, strives to provide an upscale movie-going experience, complete with locally sourced craft beer, mixed drinks and a full dining menu — all of which can be served right to your seat while enjoying the film.

