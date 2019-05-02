This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s hard to top these freebies on National Frozen Yogurt Day. Well, actually, it’s really easy to top them…with fruit, candy, chocolate chips, nuts and more.

Kids can create some of the weirdest and most unique concoctions, so the combinations are endless. Gummy bears and peanut butter cups?

Fans of frozen yogurt can get their sweet tooth filled on Wednesday, February 6, without scooping out big bucks to treat the family. The sweet offers are valid at participating locations and limited to one per person, while supplies last.

Because there’s a limit of one per person, families of four or more should ring up their transactions separately for maximum savings.

Here are four shops to swirl the sweet stuff for free:

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

The family-friendly shop is serving a buy-one-get-one free frozen yogurt with toppings, all day. (The free cup must be of equal or lesser value.) There are 10 locations in Colorado – Arvada, Aurora, Denver (2), Lafayette, Loveland, Pueblo and Westminster (3).

Pinkberry

The popular frozen yogurt shop is serving up a buy-one-get-one free cup of the sweet treat. The offer is only available to its Pinkcard Loyalty members — sign-up here. There is only one location in Colorado in Glendale.

TCBY

The original frozen yogurt shop is swirling free frozen yogurt, all day. The first 6-oz. are complimentary. If you fill your cup with more, just pay for the additional ounces. There are five locations in Colorado — Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Thornton and Westminster.

Yogurtland

The cool shop is swirling a sweet deal — buy-one-get-one free frozen yogurt with toppings from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There are four locations in Colorado – Arvada, Centennial, Denver and Littleton.

